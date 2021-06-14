As Faribault senior Ruby Gernandt started her third lap of the mile at Saturday's Section 1AA meet at Lakeville South High School, one voice from along the fence line rose above all the rest.
"That was too slow, you have to go now," her coach Mark Bongers said.
Gernandt complied with that straightforward request to open up a sizable gap on the rest of the field by the end of that third lap to grab the second state-qualifying spot from the meet. Farmington senior Anna Fenske won the race in 5 minutes, 7.22 seconds, while Gernandt crossed the line next in 5:17.48.
The third-place finisher ended up 8 seconds behind Gernandt by the end of the race after starting the third lap on her shoulder.
"We kind of talked about just going with the pack for the first two laps and if she felt good to go ahead and take off for lap three," Bongers said. "She felt good and she went, so lap three was her point where she really made her transition because she was feeling strong and feeling good. There was an opportunity and she saw it.”
That third-lap charge was the game plan to get Gernandt to state, needing only to finish in one of the top two spots. So, she stuck in a pack of a few runners all vying for that second spot, conserved her energy and then exploded up the track.
As effective as that strategy was at the section meet, however, Bongers said it won't work as well at this Saturday's Class AA state meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School, where the overall pace of the field is much faster. Four runners clocked times under 5 minutes at their section meets. Another four athletes finished in under 5:10. Gernandt enters Saturday as part of a bunched up pack fighting for the last couple spots on the podium.
"She’d love to go a 5:10 or 5:08, which would be awesome, but the first two laps in this race are going to be very different than the first two laps in the section meet," Bongers said. "They’re going to be a lot faster, so she has to be able to control herself to be able to do what she needs to do. That’s kind of what she’s thinking about right now, about what she needs to do to make that transition to get ready for state.”
After studying times from throughout the season, Bongers said a couple girls that ran just under 5:10 at section meets are an attainable goal for Gernandt. That's been the time she's been striving for this spring, but opportunity has yet to meet with need for her to challenge that mark.
That's all set to change Saturday.
“What we’re seeing is that there’s a lot of girls from 5:08 to 5:12, that’s their best time of the year," Bongers said. "She’s going to stick with a lot of that pack. That’s her priority to stay with those girls, and then hang on.
“That’s going to be a massive group of girls. That’s the exciting part, because you want the opportunity to run that fast, and this is the perfect place to do it. There’s a lot of girls that are going to be running that pace that can hold you accountable.”
That increase in competition is a welcome sight for Gernandt, who is set to make her state track and field debut Saturday.
After a junior cross country season in which she was never fully healthy and a track and field campaign wiped out due to COVID-19, Bongers is thrilled his senior has a chance to show her true speed against some of the best in the state.
“It’s just nice to see her come back after some injuries in her 11th-grade year were holding her back a little bit," Bongers said. "She’s finally 100% and it’s just fun to see.”