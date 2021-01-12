VARSITY ROSTER

Brianna Radatz, senior

Alexis Bottke, senior

Lauren McDonough, junior

Aubrey Hatfield, junior

Morgan Borchert, freshman

Miller Munoz, freshman

Ella Wood, 7th

Alexis Wilkerson-Wolf, 7th

2021 SCHEDULE

Jan. 22 — vs. Austin, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 28 — at Winona, 6 p.m.

Feb. 2 — at Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Mayo, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 5 — at Mankato East, Mankato West, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 — at Northfield, 6 p.m.

Feb. 12 — vs. Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 20 — at Rocheste Century, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 26 — vs. Owatonna, 6:30 p.m.

March 12/13 — Big 9 Conference meet, 6 p.m., at Mankato

