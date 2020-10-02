Faribault Fury 14U Fastpitch wins Fall State Tier 2 Championship
Latest Decision 2020 coverage
Updated
News media and political leaders on Thursday condemned an attack by a Trump supporter of a WCCO photographer in Duluth. Read more
Updated
Four of the six candidates for Faribault City Council participated in an online forum on Thursday night, highlighting different life experiences, but significant areas of consensus. Read more
Updated
Five of the 10 candidates vying for a spot on the Faribault School Board made themselves known to the community via an online forum Tuesday evening. Read more