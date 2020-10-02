Faribault Fury

Although the summer softball season was canceled by MN Softball due to COVID-19, they were allowed to provide an extended fall season along with the Fall State Tournament. The Faribault Fury 14U Fastpitch Team went 9-3 during league play, and then went 4-0 to win the Fall State Tier 2 Championship in Elk River this past weekend. Front row, pictured from left to right, are Gabbie Boevers, Kiara Sanchez, Anna Cohen, Brooke Racine, Anna Tobin, Jamie Adamek and Evie Donahue. Back row, pictured from left to right, are coach Jason Tobin, Rylee Sietsema, Olivia Smith, Reagan Drengenberg, Morgan Wilson, Alayna Simon, Izy Slechta, Maiya Kolterman, coach Erik Smith and coach Makenna Smith. Not pictured: coach Jesse Armbruster. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Fury 14U Fastpitch)
