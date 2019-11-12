The 2019 Girls’ Swimming & Diving State Meet is scheduled for Nov.14-16 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Here is a look at the meet:
Fast facts
Schedule: Thursday: Class A diving preliminaries at noon, Class AA diving preliminaries at 6 p.m. Friday, November 15: Class A swimming preliminaries at noon, Class AA swimming preliminaries at 6 p.m. Saturday, November 16: Class A swimming and diving finals at noon, Class AA swimming and diving finals at 6 p.m.
Webcast: School Space Media will livestream preliminary and finals events on Friday and Saturday. There is no charge for viewing. Find the stream at www.prepspotlight.tv.
Tickets: $7 for students and adults for diving preliminaries. $10 for students and adults for swimming preliminaries and finals. All seats are reserved.
Gates open: 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day. Swim tickets will not be sold to the public on Thursday.
Results: Posted on the League’s website at www.mshsl.org
Social media: Follow the tournament on the League’s Facebook page and on Twitter at @MSHSL and @MSHSLJohn.
500-Yard Freestyle preview
Class A — Hutchinson sophomore Hailey Farrell returns to defend her title. Three additional 2018 medal-winners return: Visitation senior Mary Burke, fifth; Faribault junior Abby Larson, sixth; and Hutchinson sophomore Kasidy Brecht, seventh. Ninth-grader Zella Lucas of Mound Westonka/Holy Family Catholic has the fastest qualifying time of 5:04.18.
2018 State Tournament recap
Class A – Visitation won its third consecutive and 10th overall team championship by compiling 319.5 points. Hutchinson was second and Breck School was third. Hutchinson set the only record in Class A. The Tigers established the standard in the 400-yard freestyle relay at 3:27.64.
Class AA – Edina won its third consecutive and 16th overall championship in school history with 365 points. Minnetonka was the runner-up and Wayzata was third. Megan Phillip of Edina set the only Class AA and All-Time record. She tallied 517.00 points in the one-meter diving competition. The previous record of 507.00 points had been in place since Jaime Sanger of Wayzata set it in 1997.