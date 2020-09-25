The quick flurry of senior Gabbie Yetzer, senior Ruby Gernandt and freshman Mariana Foxhoven finishing in third, fourth and fifth overall helped the Faribault girls cross country team win a triangular at Red Wing that also included Rochester Mayo.
Brynn Beardlesy and Cecilia Hoisington crossed in ninth and 10th overall to wrap up the scoring positions for the Falcons. That helped Faribault win with 31 points, ahead of Rochester Mayo and Red Wing, which tied for second with 48 points.
In the boys race, the Falcons finished second with 45 points, behind the first-place Spartans (20) and ahead of the third-place Wingers (66).
Thomas Malecha crossed the line first for Faribault in fourth place, while Tanner Longshore claimed seventh, Owen Beardsley snagged ninth, Ricky Cordova nabbed 12th and James Hoisington was the final scorer in 13th place.
Both teams will close out the regular season Thursday, Oct. 1, with a home meet against Rochester Century.