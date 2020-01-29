The Faribault boys basketball team has had a difficult season plagued with struggles and injuries. Ahead of Tuesday’s game against Red Wing, the Falcons had yet to win a conference game.
But Tuesday night went differently. The Falcons built an early lead and never let it slip away and picked up their first Big 9 Conference win in the process — an impressive 79-65 victory over the Wingers.
In need of a couple players to step up, the whole team answered the call, but it all started with John Palmer. The junior got the ball rolling with a big 3-pointer in the opening minute of the game and went on to knock down three additional 3-pointers in the first half. Palmer missed just one of his attempts from outside the arc in the first half, but even then, he still added three points to the Falcons’ total after being fouled and making all three free throws.
“I’ve kind of been known for shooting a lot of threes since I was little,” Palmer said. “My brother Joe and I used to come into the gym and just shoot hundreds of threes, but I’ve been trying to drive to the basket a little more, too. The best part of my game is definitely shooting the three, though.”
Palmer finished with 24 points in the game, followed by Abdimutalib Abdullahi with 17. Alex Sullivan scored 11 — all in the second half — and Aqbal Abdullahi added four points.
Evan Larson tallied eight points, Maverick Jeanes and Alex Leet scored four apiece, Nick Flom chipped in three, and Devin Lockerby and Nick Ehlers both scored two.
Palmer finished the first half with 19 points. Aside from his four 3-pointers and his success at the free throw line, one of his biggest highlights came just three minutes into the game when he drove toward the basket but didn’t take his shot. Instead, he fed the ball to Abdullahi, who finished off the possession with a dunk that ignited the crowd.
“It really helps to have (Abdullahi) in our lineup,” Faribault coach Eric Hildebrandt said. “He missed some time early on with an injury and he’s just such a playmaker and a difference maker, and everybody’s just gotten better and better and more confident with him in our lineup."
One look at Faribault’s schedule from the beginning of the season until now shows just how much improvement the Falcons have made. They lost to Red Wing 63-36 on Dec. 10 and more than doubled their offensive output the second time around.
Hildebrandt believes the team is playing a lot more as a unit, and he talked about how their defensive intensity has led to better production from the offense.
“There were a couple stretches where we didn't execute defensively as well as we would have liked to, but overall, and in big moments, we really did," Hildebrandt said. "And that's what really got our energy going was when we got after it defensively. It makes good things happen on the offensive side. I think the biggest difference is that we've grown in terms of our chemistry. Learning how to play together takes time, and the guys are really figuring it out. They’re coming ready to practice every day and we’re continuing to get better every day.”
Thanks to Palmer’s hot hand, the Falcons were able to build a commanding 19-point lead in the first 14 minutes of the game and had a 15-point lead going into halftime.
The Wingers made some adjustments at the break and applied a lot more pressure to Palmer in the second half, eventually reducing Faribault’s lead to just five points, but the Falcons collected themselves and pulled away down the stretch.
With the Wingers’ attention more focused on Palmer, a handful of other Falcons stepped up, particularly Sullivan. The junior came alive in the second half with three 3-pointers, the first of which came immediately after Red Wing had closed to within five points.
His second 3-pointer came just a short while later, pushing the Falcons’ lead back to double digits, and he sunk a third 3-pointer with 3:10 left in the game to push Faribault’s lead to 74-57.
“Everybody contributed and I’m really proud," Hildebrandt said. "We have an expectation of the effort we’re going to play with, and we have a number of guys who are really capable, and so whenever the guys play really well like they did tonight, we’re not surprised, because it’s kind of what we expect.”
After a second-half surge from the Wingers, Palmer credited both Hildebrandt and his teammates for their response. During a second-half timeout, Abdullahi took control of the huddle and talked about the Falcons needing to increase their focus and decrease the pace of the game.
Following the timeout, Faribault converted a pair of buckets in the post and never allowed Red Wing to threaten its lead again.
Palmer acknowledged it felt really good jumping out to an early lead, but said it felt even better to pull away down the stretch, and Hildebrandt agreed.
“We know there’s no such thing as an easy win in our conference,” Hildebrandt said. “(Red Wing) came out strong in the second half, but our guys answered. It’s just a testament to the way they’re wired and their character as young men, and I’m privileged to coach them.”