A grand slam by Dalton Grose in the bottom of the seventh inning Sunday in Waterville turned a tight game against the Waseca Braves into an 11-2 victory for the Indians.
The win was the 14th in a row for Waterville.
Grose finished with three hits and drove in six runs, in addition to pitching the final two innings on the mound while not allowing a hit or a walk with four strikeouts.
Luke Sellner started for Waterville and fired seven innings to earn the win while striking out four batters.
Waseca initially grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth before Waterville grabbed a 2-1 lead after the sixth. Grose’s grand slam pushed the advantage to 7-2 in the seventh.
Shane Sellner and Luke Sellner both collected a pair of hits and an RBI apiece.
Waterville (8-1 13/60) returns to 13/60 League action Wednesday night when it hosts the Wells Wildcats (3-5), before another non-league home game Thursday night against the New Prague Orioles.
Wanamingo 4, Pine Island 1
The Wanamingo Jacks won their fourth game in a row against Twin Rivers League competition Sunday afternoon in Wanamingo.
No other details from the game were available as of publication.
Wanamingo is tentatively scheduled to travel to Owatonna on Wednesday night, depending on the availability of umpires.
After that, the Jacks are not scheduled to play again until July 8, when they compete in the Coors Light Classic in Jordan.