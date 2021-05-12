Ellie Hunt carded the low round of the afternoon for Faribault, which finished third out of three teams at Tuesday's triangular at Wedgewood Cove in Albert Lea.
Winona notched a first-place finish with a 372 to finish ahead of Albert Lea (389) and Faribault (474). Hunt led the Falcons with a 113, while Emma Thibodeau added a 116, Tessa Bauer notched a 120 and Ryann Louis finished with a 125.
Faribault returns to the course Monday, May 17 at Northfield Golf Club for a dual match against the Raiders.