Ellie Hunt carded the low round of the afternoon for Faribault, which finished third out of three teams at Tuesday's triangular at Wedgewood Cove in Albert Lea.

Winona notched a first-place finish with a 372 to finish ahead of Albert Lea (389) and Faribault (474). Hunt led the Falcons with a 113, while Emma Thibodeau added a 116, Tessa Bauer notched a 120 and Ryann Louis finished with a 125.

Faribault returns to the course Monday, May 17 at Northfield Golf Club for a dual match against the Raiders.

