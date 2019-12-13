The WEM girls basketball team is showing no signs of slowing down after cruising past Hayfield, 52-21, on Thursday. The Bucs raced out to 17-0 lead and had a huge 35-7 lead at halftime.
“We played excellent in the first half. We shot the ball really well to begin the game and jumped on them right away,” WEM coach Ty Kaus said. “Defensively we rotated well, and we were very active the entire first half, generating a lot of steals and making them take tough shots. It was another really strong team effort.”
Brielle Bartelt and Toryn Richards led the Buccaneers (5-0) with 15 points each, while Kylie Pittman led the team with 11 rebounds and five steals, and also chipped in nine points as well. Ellie Ready contributed eight points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
The Buccaneers went 10 of 14 at the free-throw line and had 38 rebounds as a team, compared to just 22 for Hayfield. WEM finished with 15 steals and forced 21 turnovers in the game.