Faribault senior Ruby Gernandt starred with a first-place finish in the 800-meter run and a second-place finish in the mile during Tuesday's girls track and field quadrangular at Mankato East High School. The hosts won the meet with 98 points, ahead of Owatonna (83.5), Northfield (64) and Faribault (26.5).
Freshman Miller Munoz also sped to a second-place finish in the 300 hurdles and a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles. Senior Gabrielle Yetzer powered to fourth place in the two-mile run, Molly Erickson soared to fourth in the high jump and McKenzie Gehrke finished in a tie for fourth in the pole vault.
The Faribault girls track and field team is back at Mankato East on Thursday night for an invitational.