The No. 2 doubles team of Amairani Rosas and Beata Christianson provided some late drama Tuesday afternoon in Red Wing, but ultimately the Faribault girls tennis team fell 7-0 against the Wingers.
Rosas and Christianson lost the first set 6-4 before fighting back from a tight 7-6 (7-3) win in the second set before falling 10-6 in the 10-point tiebreak for the third set.
"Amairani and Beata did well to counter the Red Wing team’s consistency by keeping the ball in play and staying in many points," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. "Both Amairani and Beata had consistent serves and did well to cover their court."
The No. 3 doubles team of Olivia Bolster and Whitney Huberty also provided a challenge to Red Wing, but ultimately lost 7-5, 6-2.
"The second set score does not reflect how well Olivia and Whitney continued to play," Anderson said. "Unfortunately they were not the last ones to hit the ball over the net."
Elsewhere, Stacie Petricka lost 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, Lindsay Rauenhorst dropped a 6-2, 6-0 match at No. 2 singles, Nell Gibbs faltered 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles and Leah Nowaczewski lost 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
On the other doubles court, the team of Hailey Reuvers and Grace Brazil fought back from a challenging first set but still lost 6-1, 6-4 at the No. 1 position.
Faribault plays again Wednesday afternoon at home against Austin, before traveling to Mankato West on Thursday afternoon