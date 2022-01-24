Two days delivered Bethlehem Academy's two best wins this season. It started Friday with the Cardinals claiming their first Gopher Conference victory against Medford, which has claimed wins against conference stalwarts NRHEG and WEM.

Saturday, the Cardinals then battled to a road victory against a nine-win Lester Prairie squad.

Bethlehem Academy next plays Wednesday night at home against Kenyon-Wanamingo.

Bethlehem Academy 62, Medford 57

Against one of the contenders for the Gopher Conference title, the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team delivered one of its best performances of the season in Friday night's 62-57 victory against Medford (7-7, 5-4) in Faribault.

The Cardinals (6-8, 1-6) led 35-33 at halftime.

Senior Mercedes Huerta was a dynamo offensively with a game-high 21 points and five assists. She drilled 5 of 6 attempts from the field, drained both her 3-point attempts and converted 9 of 11 opportunities from the free throw line. Huerta played all by 1 minute, 36 seconds of the game.

Anna Cohen added 14 points with the help of four 3-pointers, while Lindsay Hanson combined nine points with 14 rebounds and four assists, and Kate Trump paired nine points with six rebounds. Trump also logged nearly 32 minutes out of the 36-minute game.

Bethlehem Academy 59, Lester Prairie 55

A day after defeating Medford, Bethlehem Academy made the trip to Lester Prairie (9-6) to snag a 59-55 victory on Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinals led 26-18 at halftime. As a team, Bethlehem Academy finished with 16 blocked shots and 11 steals.

This time, Anna Cohen led the way in scoring with 17 points by nailing 5 of 9 3-point attempts. Mercedes Huerta added 15 points, three assists, a pair of offensive rebounds and three blocks, while Kate Trump was a dominant defensive force with seven blocks and three steals. Trump also played offensive distributor with five assists to go with her four points.

Lindsay Hanson swallowed up 14 rebounds to add to her eight points and four blocks.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments