...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Girls basketball: Bethlehem Academy beats Medford, Lester Prairie
Two days delivered Bethlehem Academy's two best wins this season. It started Friday with the Cardinals claiming their first Gopher Conference victory against Medford, which has claimed wins against conference stalwarts NRHEG and WEM.
Saturday, the Cardinals then battled to a road victory against a nine-win Lester Prairie squad.
Bethlehem Academy next plays Wednesday night at home against Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Bethlehem Academy 62, Medford 57
Against one of the contenders for the Gopher Conference title, the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team delivered one of its best performances of the season in Friday night's 62-57 victory against Medford (7-7, 5-4) in Faribault.
The Cardinals (6-8, 1-6) led 35-33 at halftime.
Senior Mercedes Huerta was a dynamo offensively with a game-high 21 points and five assists. She drilled 5 of 6 attempts from the field, drained both her 3-point attempts and converted 9 of 11 opportunities from the free throw line. Huerta played all by 1 minute, 36 seconds of the game.
Anna Cohen added 14 points with the help of four 3-pointers, while Lindsay Hanson combined nine points with 14 rebounds and four assists, and Kate Trump paired nine points with six rebounds. Trump also logged nearly 32 minutes out of the 36-minute game.
Bethlehem Academy 59, Lester Prairie 55
A day after defeating Medford, Bethlehem Academy made the trip to Lester Prairie (9-6) to snag a 59-55 victory on Saturday afternoon.
The Cardinals led 26-18 at halftime. As a team, Bethlehem Academy finished with 16 blocked shots and 11 steals.
This time, Anna Cohen led the way in scoring with 17 points by nailing 5 of 9 3-point attempts. Mercedes Huerta added 15 points, three assists, a pair of offensive rebounds and three blocks, while Kate Trump was a dominant defensive force with seven blocks and three steals. Trump also played offensive distributor with five assists to go with her four points.
Lindsay Hanson swallowed up 14 rebounds to add to her eight points and four blocks.