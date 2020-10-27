Former Bethlehem Academy volleyball standout Mary Slinger Heiken added another honor to her distinguished career.
Heiken, who helped lead the Cardinals two two Class A state titles, was inducted into the Concordia St. Paul Athletic Hall of Fame Oct. 10 in a virtual ceremony.
Heiken played a key role in the Golden Bears’ run to three straight titles from 2007 to 2009. Heiken served as the team’s starting libero and helped propel the team to an undefeated season in 2009.
She left the program as its all-time leader in digs with 2,349 career digs. She won the NSIC Libero of the Year three teams and became a 2009 NCAA Woman of the Year finalist.
Heiken tied a school record by appearing in 154 matches where Concordia-St. Paul went 146-8. She finished fourth in school history with a serve receive percentage of .962.
On the court, she received AVCA All-America First Team and Daktronics All-America
Second Team recognition while in the classroom, she became a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American and a three-time NSIC All-Academic selection.
While at Bethlehem Academy, Heiken played with her sisters Betty and Laura. Betty, the eldest sister, and Mary played for two seasons while Mary played with younger sister, Laura, the last two years of her high school career. Mary appeared in four consecutive state championship matches and earned all-state recognition twice. She was also a runner-up for the Ms. Volleyball award in high school.
The Faribault Sports Hall of Fame inducted Slinger Heiken in 2016. Laura was inducted in 2019 and Betty in 2014.
Morristown native Russ Schwichtenberg was also inducted at the ceremony after an impressive baseball and football career at Concordia St. Paul.
Schwichtenberg played quarterback on the football field and first base on the baseball diamond, helping the Golden Bears to conference championships. He set a then school record four touchdown passes and hit a school record three home runs in a game. His three home runs in a game still stands in a tie for the school record.
In 1979, in his first season as the starting quarterback, he threw from 1,080 yards and 10 touchdowns. He set a school record at the time by completing 58.1% of his passes and became an All-UMAC second team selection.
The following season he threw for 1,130 yards with five touchdowns and the year after he helped lead the team to Twin River and UMAC conference titles.
Schwichtenberg won three conference titles with the baseball team, earning all-conference honors twice and honorable mention once. He hit .405 during the 1982 season.