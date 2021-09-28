At multiple points in the first set Monday at New Prague, Faribault's No. 1 doubles team of Hailey Reuvers and Grace Brazil were on the brink of falling a set down.
Each time, however, the duo fought back and eventually won that first set to spurn a 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles in what turned out to be a 4-3 loss for Faribault at New Prague.
Reuvers and Brazil fell behind 6-5 in the first set before winning the next game to force a seven-point tiebreak. After splitting the first 10 points, the Falcons claimed the next two points to win the tiebreak and the opening set.
After falling behind 3-2 in the second set, Reuvers and Brazil won the final four games to win the match.
"Hailey and Grace then played the last four games almost perfectly," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. "They had great serving complimented by strong net play and good ball movement while maintaining great court coverage."
Stacie Petricka also won a hard-fought 6-2, 2-6, 10-5 match at No. 1 singles, with Anderson saying Petricka's aggressiveness was the key in the win.
At No. 2 singles, Lindsay Rauenhorst claimed a 6-4, 6-2 win for the Falcons.
"Carrying the momentum from the first set win into the second set, Lindsay did well to grab control of the second set," Anderson said. "Lindsay had a great first serve today and moved her opponent on the court well. Her opponent had some nice low groundstrokes that gave Lindsay a bit of trouble but she was able to adjust her stroke to neutralize her opponent's shots."
Faribault was back on the courts on Tuesday afternoon at home against Winona for the final match of the regular season. The Big 9 Conference tournament is scheduled for Saturday at the Rochester Outdoor Tennis Center, while the Section 1AA tournament is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Oct. 5.