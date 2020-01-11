It’s been a season of frustration for the Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team. The Cardinals have yet to win a game but came oh so close Friday evening. In the end, the NRHEG Panthers were victorious after squeaking out a 67-66 win in Faribault.
The two teams went back and forth throughout the entire game, with the first half ending in a 38-38 tie. The pace of the game slowed a bit in the second half, and the game ultimately came down to the wire, but the Panthers prevailed by the slimmest of margins, while Bethlehem Academy dropped to 0-11 on the season.
The Panthers started their season 0-9 but have since won three in a row. Their mini-win streak began with a 61-50 win over Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial on Dec. 31, followed by a 61-41 win over Tri-City United on Jan. 3.
The Cardinals haven’t come this close to a victory since a 74-70 loss to United South Central on Dec. 10.
Despite coming up one point short, Bethlehem Academy head coach Melissa Hager maintained a fairly positive mindset after the game.
“I am so proud of how the boys played tonight,” Hager said. “I know they didn’t come up with the win, but this was the best game we have played, and all players contributed. Bo Dienst and JJ Malecha have really stepped up lately, and we also had Justin Simones come off the bench as a spark. Mitchell Schuenke stepped into a key role tonight and cleaned up the boards, Charlie King came in and stepped up on defense and ran the floor well, and we also had Brad Sartor come off the bench in the second half, and he stepped up and did what we asked. Kade Robb and Jack Jandro definitely chipped in for some great passes and scores as well.”
Despite coming off the bench, Simones ended up leading the team with 16 points. Malecha scored 15, including seven at the free throw line, while Dienst and Robb each scored 11.
Malecha led the way with nine rebounds and two blocks, while Simones finished with eight rebounds, Schuenke grabbed six, and Dienst and Robb came up with five apiece.
The Cardinals will host another group of Panthers, the Pine Island Panthers, on Monday.