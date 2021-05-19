Not very many athletes show up to their first day of practice eager to give the hurdles a go.
When compared to its more straightforward sprinting counterparts, the 100- and 300-meter hurdles aren't exactly welcoming events.
For Faribault freshman Miller Munoz and eighth grader Nell Gibbs, however, the first-time track and field athletes have found the discipline not quite as daunting as it appears, even if they weren't sprinting toward hurdles practice at the start of the spring.
"Neither one of them if you asked at the beginning of the year had any inkling to want to do hurdles," Faribault girls track and field coach Mark Bongers said. "I know that for a fact. If you would have told them, 'Hey, by the end of the season you're going to be very good at hurdles,' they both would have looked at me like I was crazy. They were willing to give it a try."
At the start of the season, Bongers and his coaching staff tried to move as many athletes around to as many different events as possible.
With two-thirds of his roster made up of track and field newcomers, that first week of practice was more about attempting to get a handle on which athletes belonged in which events than fine-tuning any technique.
"We had a very large quantity of girls that didn't even know what they wanted to do," Bongers said. "We made an effort to pick girls out and start talking to them, and we probably had eight or 10 girls we talked to about hurdles, either because they had good vertical jumps or they seemed to have to have that good, long horizontal jumping. (Gibbs and Munoz) kind of looked like girls that could do it."
Based on both of their results this season, you might think Munoz and Gibbs arrived to that first day of practice with a background in the events, and not that it was Munoz' and Gibbs' first time racing on a track.
In the first meet of the season, Munoz sped to a time of 58.34 seconds in the 300 hurdles. A week later, she sliced that mark down to 55.39, and has since posted a season-best time of 52.70.
Gibbs is a bit off that pace in the 300 hurdles with her best time of 58.65, but in the 100 there's hardly any space separating the two athletes. Munoz has clocked her fastest time at 19.22 seconds, with Gibbs right on her heels at 19.34 seconds.
"Those two are electrifying if you watch them run," Bongers said. "Especially with the hurdles, how two girls picked it up so quickly and adapted, and not only adapted but are very successful is quite amazing."
What makes the quick adjustment to hurdles so impressive, Bongers said, is how many different aspects of the race both Munoz and Gibbs need to deal with in such a short amount of time.
Just like in the 100-meter dash, a quick reaction to the starting gun and explosive first few steps are essential. That's where the similarities stop, however, as hurdlers quickly need to start calibrating their steps so they reach the first hurdle at exactly the right gait.
Then, it's a challenge of quickly regaining momentum after clearing the hurdle only to decelerate a handful of meters later, before continuously repeating that process.
"You can do hurdles, but to do them well you have to really understand the steps," Bongers said. "Your start has to be good, the steps between the hurdles have got to be good, there's so many things that they have to not only understand but get good at. That's the amazing part, that two months after they start doing it they're doing it this well."
A lot of that credit is due to the competitive drive from both Gibbs and Munoz, but also to hurdles coach Zach Roble, who's had the equally daunting task of teaching a host of boys and girls athletes how to run events most have never thought about before this spring.
What excites Bongers and Roble is that even after two months there's still so much room for potential growth. Munoz has set a goal of breaking the 50-second barrier in the 300 hurdles, while both plan to break the 18-second mark in the 100.
Those are just the goals for the Big 9 Conference meet May 26 and the Section 1AA meet June 10 and June 12.
"We have both of those girls for another three years or four years after this," Bongers said. "If they're doing this good this year, then that bodes amazingly well for the future."