Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who’s returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team’s goals are for the coming months.
COACHES
Head coach: Scott Trump, 3rd year
Assistant coaches: Celeste Donlon (3rd year), Randy Meyer (3rd year), Shelby Glenzinski (1st year).
ROSTER
Mercedes Huerta, senior, guard
Katie Seidel, senior, guard
Madelyn Bauer, senior, guard/forward
Kate Trump, junior, guard/forward
Reagan Kangas, junior, guard
Lindsay Hanson, junior, forward
Josie Rose, junior, forward
Brooke Johnson, junior, forward
Karlie DeGrood, junior, guard
KEY PLAYERS
Mercedes Huerta: Last year’s leading scorer averaging 11.2 points per game. She also had 52 assists, 53 steals, 8 blocks and 59 rebounds in last year’s shortened season, which all helped her to be named to the Gopher Conference second team and All-Area Team. She is quick, aggressive, handles the ball well and is a threat both inside and out.
Kate Trump: Second-leading scorer from a year ago averaging 10.2 points per game. She also had 45 assists, 59 rebounds, 13 blocks and 20 steals last season, which helped her to be named to the All-Area Team and Gopher Conference Team as Honorable mention. She has a high basketball IQ which allows her to play any spot on the floor and distribute the ball to the other Cardinal weapons.
Lindsay Hanson: Last year she dominated the boards with 150 rebounds averaging 8.8 per game. She also averaged 6.6 points per game, had 45 assists, 9 blocks and 7 steals last season, which helped her to be named honorable mention for the All-Area Team. She works hard to score the ball and set up teammates. Expect her to dominate the boards again this season.
Josie Rose: Josie made great improvements on her inside game last season and we expect her to continue improving. She averaged 3.8 points/game while shooting 61% from the field, she also averaged 3.7 rebounds/game, and shot 77% from the free throw line. She works hard on both ends of the court and is an extremely efficient member of the Cardinal offense.
Reagan Kangas: Reagan is one of our hardest workers both in practice and games. She sets up teammates to be successful and does all the little things to help us win games. She averaged 4.7 points per game and 2.5 rebounds per game. Look for her to continue making an impact on both the offensive and defensive end.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Madelyn Bauer
Brooke Johnson
Karlie DeGrood
Katie Seidel
2020-21 RECAP
The Cardinals finished the 2020-21 season with a record of 6-11 overall (4-9 Gopher Conference) with eight of the losses by 10 points or less. They finished their season with a seven point loss to Filmore-Central on the road in section play.
2021-22 OUTLOOK
The group returns much of their weapons and is looking to make a splash in the standings this season. With many of their key threats returning, and promising young girls the Cardinals are poised for one of their best seasons in recent years.
2020-21 SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Nov. 30 — United Christian Academy at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3 — Bethlehem Academy at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 7 — LeRoy-Ostrander at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10 — Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14 — Bethlehem Academy at Lyle, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17 — Bethlehem Academy at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21 — Bethlehem Academy at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 23 — Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 4 — Southland at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6 — Bethlehem Academy at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7 — Randolph at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11 — Bethlehem Academy at Triton, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14 — Bethlehem Academy at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18 — Hayfield at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21 — Medford at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22 — Bethlehem Academy at Lester Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28 — Bethlehem Academy at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 31 — Bethlehem Academy at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4 — United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8 — Triton at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11 — Bethlehem Academy at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 14 — Bethlehem Academy at Medford, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18 — Blooming Prairie at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19 — Gopher Conference championship, TBD