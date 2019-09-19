The Class A and AA Volleyball Showcase tournaments annually bring together the state's top teams for a midseason test at the Volleyball Warehouse in Burnsville.
In Class A, three of the 22 teams are from the Faribault Daily News area.
Bethlehem Academy, Kenyon-Wanamingo and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown all begin pool play Friday with bracket play taking place Saturday.
BA (3-7 prior to Thursday) is the No. 16 seed and plays in its three-team pool A against No. 17 BOLD (7-4) 4 p.m. on court 1. The Warriors have lost three straight entering the tournament with one loss coming to another showcase team, MACCRAY. Immediately after, the Cardinals stay on that court to take on defending state champion and top-ranked Minneota (11-1). The Vikings' only loss was to Class AAA No. 2 Northfield. They own quality wins over A No. 4 Medford AAA No. 8 Champlin Park AAA No. 11 St. Michael-Albertville and another AAA team, Burnsville. Minneota won the 2018 Class A Showcase.
The winner of the pool advances to the eight-team Gold bracket, second place to the eight-team Silver bracket and third place advances to another three-team pool in the Bronze division. The Bronze division features two three-team pools with pool winners advancing to play for 17th place, pool runners up for 19th and third place for 21st.
K-W (5-1 prior to Thursday) is the tournament's No. 2 seed and opens in pool B against No. 18 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (7-0) 4 p.m. on court 2. The Wolves have won 21 of 21 sets prior to Thursday's match at Cass Lake-Bena, but have not faced a ranked opponent. K-W has faced three as well as Bethlehem Academy, a showcase team.
The Knights stay on court 2 to take on MACCRAY at 6 p.m. The Wolverines are 6-6 prior to Thursday's match vs. Yellow Medicine East. They've won five of their last six with wins over showcase teams Wabasso and BOLD as well as losses to Minneota and A No. 12 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton.
First place in pool B advances to the Gold bracket, second to the Silver bracket and third to the Bronze division.
WEM is the No. 5 seed and opens in pool 5 4 p.m. on court 5 against No. 21 Wabasha-Kellogg (7-5). Three of the Falcons' losses are to AA or AAA teams and the other two were to a 13-3 Class A Goodhue team. The Buccaneers' second match is on court 5 at 6 p.m. against No. 12 New Life Academy (9-2). The Eagles are unbeaten against Class A foes this year.
The pool 5 winner advances to the Gold bracket, the runner up to the Silver bracket and third place to the Bronze division.
Silver bracket and Bronze pool play opens at 8 a.m. Saturday and the Gold bracket begins at 9 a.m. with matches continuing through the day.
Full schedules and results are available at SWChristianVolleyball.com. Southwest Christian High School is the tournament host.