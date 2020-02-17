The Faribault Emeralds dance team concluded its strong season with some impressive dancing at the Class AA state dance tournament Friday and Saturday in Minneapolis. In front of a packed Target Center crowd, the Emeralds qualified for the finals of Saturday’s high kick competition and ended up placing fourth among the dozen AA teams that competed.
Although the Emeralds just missed placing in the top three and earning a trophy as well as team and individual medals, their first-year coach Lisa Dahl said she was extremely pleased with how they danced, especially during the kick finals on Saturday evening.
“The girls danced great on Saturday,” Dahl said. “They had a good preliminary run, but our finals performance was even better. I couldn’t have asked for more in the finals. They brought everything they needed to the floor on Saturday night. Seeing them perform the way I knew they could is the best feeling, and it was so fun to watch them compete.”
Ahead of Saturday’s kick competition, the Emeralds competed in the jazz competition on Friday against Simley, Austin, Totino-Grace, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Hermantown/Proctor, Mound Westonka, Orono, Marshall, Sartell-St. Stephen, St. Cloud Tech and Rocori.
Totino-Grace repeated as Class AA jazz champion, while Faribault fell short of its goal of making it to the jazz finals.
“The girls danced pretty well on Friday, but we had a few errors and it wasn’t our best run,” added Dahl. “We were hoping to do a little better, but it’s an honor and a privilege to even be there.”
The Emeralds turned in an electric performance Saturday but came up just short of their 2018-19 results, when they finished sixth in jazz and third in kick.
Sartell-St. Stephen successfully defended its state title in the Class AA kick competition, followed by Totino-Grace and Austin. Benilde-St. Margaret’s placed fifth and St. Cloud Tech finished sixth.
“I’m really proud of this year’s team,” Dahl said. “The girls had to deal with a lot of changes, including a new coaching staff, and they handled it really well. They persevered through the challenges, and we won our conference and won our section, and we still did well at state with a fourth-place finish in kick. It was a successful year and they handled everything with poise.”
Dahl added she was grateful to her assistant coaches as well as to all the fans that made the trek to Minneapolis over the weekend.
“I definitely need to give a shout out to my coaching staff," Dahl said. "All of us were new this year, but we came together and we worked really well together, and I’m just really lucky to have them. It was also great to see so many of our fans there. I think that definitely makes a difference for the girls, and I know they were just so excited to be on the state floor and to look up and see all the green in the crowd. We danced well and we just had a really great season.”