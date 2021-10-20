The Faribault girls swimming and diving team competed in its final dual meet of the regular season Tuesday night against Owatonna, and while the focus was on the upcoming championship season, coach Charlie Fuller was still pleased with the performance from the Falcons.
Owatonna pulled out the 92-88 victory — with just the final two events exhibitioned.
"It was actually a very good meet with a lot of close races," Fuller said. "It's always fun swimming against Owatonna, my son's (Isaiah Fuller) team. We turned in some pretty good times even though we weren't focused on this meet."
The highlight of the night came on the diving boards, where both Miller Munoz and Kiya Schneider set personal bests to finish first and second. Munoz posted a six-dive total of 204.75, while Schneider finished with a score of 165.25.
Other highlights for Faribault included the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Ava Nelson, Jillian Huberty, Hallie Taghon and Bennett Wray-Raabolle posting a season-best time of 1 minute, 53.95 seconds to finish second.
Grace Norton posted personal bests in three of her four events while swimming the anchor leg of the junior varsity 200 medley relay, the JV 100 freestyle, the JV 200 freestyle relay and the varsity 400 freestyle relay.
Karly Flom also shaved four seconds off her time to nearly win the 100 backstroke, with her time of 1:16.79 less than a second behind the winning swimmer from Owatonna.
Taghon motored to first place in the 500 freestyle in a time of 6:16.73.
Monica Albers and Flom also finished second and third in the 200 IM, Nelson and Wray-Raabolle did the same in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, and Morgan Klumb claimed second in the 100 breaststroke.
Faribault now starts to prepare for the Big 9 Conference championships, which start Friday, Oct. 29 with the diving competition at Northfield Middle School. The junior varsity swimming takes place the following morning at the Rochester Recreation Center, with the varsity swimming competition to follow in the afternoon.