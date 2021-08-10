One of the best stories of last fall was the emergence of of the Faribault football program as a team capable of challenging its larger and more recently successful neighbors in the Big Southeast District and Section 1-4A.
Now the question becomes whether coach Ned Louis and his crew can build off that success in 2021.
There’s no doubt some of the major cogs from last fall’s group have moved on, with defensive stalwarts John Palmer and Nick Ehlers, plus powerful running back Alex Gardner all having graduated.
Still, there’s plenty of holdovers from that group, starting with rising senior quarterback Hunter Nelson. Last fall, Nelson entered preseason camp in a battle for the full-time starting role. This year, there’s no question about whether or not the lefty will take all the snaps under center, but rather if he can develop into one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks in the region.
One of his top options on the outside — AJ Worrall — is back for his senior season as well. He’s joined by rising seniors Isaac Mata, Matthias Lenway, Zach Slinger, Elijah Hammonds, Jordan Klecker and Devin Lockerby as part of a rising senior class that was a major part of last season’s success.
Gopher Conference volleyball
Last fall, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown removed just about every bit of drama from the race for the Gopher Conference title.
If the preseason rankings are anything to go by, however, there appears to be plenty of intrigue between a pair of local schools this fall.
In 2020, Bethlehem Academy lost only once against a conference opponent, but that was a straight-set sweep against WEM in the second game of the season that more or less decided the conference crown since the Buccaneers didn’t lose a set against a conference opponent all season.
In 2021, the Cardinals enter the season ranked No. 5 in Class A, while the Buccaneers start the year ranked No. 7 in Class AA, which the program is moving into for this season.
And, to conveniently build more suspense, Bethlehem Academy and WEM aren’t scheduled to face off until Oct. 12 in Faribault.
The reigning champs graduate a ton of seniors from last fall, but coach Crystal Lamont has proven through the last handful of years there’s a volleyball talent pipeline developing in Waterville, Elysian and Morristown. The challengers enter the new campaign from the opposite direction. While the loss of libero Brianna Radatz and middle hitter Kennedy Tutak will undoubtedly be felt, the returns of setter Reagan Kangas and outside hitter Kate Trump headline a group looking to take the next step.
Knights, Rockets join Gopher Conference
Speaking of Gopher Conference volleyball, the fall season serves as the first experience for both Kenyon-Wanamingo and Randolph as part of the Gopher Conference.
Neither school enters the season ranked in Class A, but Randolph is coming off a 7-4 season against Southeast Conference competition. The Rockets do graduate a pair of their top contributors in Morgyn Otte and Megan Erickson, however.
Kenyon-Wanamingo, meanwhile, finished 3-6 against Hiawatha Valley League competition last fall. The Knights, however, went through last season as a very young and inexperienced group under a first-year coach, and might be poised to blow past that record this season.
Faribault boys soccer
Entering last season with a wide-open depth chart up top, it took the Falcons some time to settle in.
In the final two weeks of the season, though, Faribault started to gel and produce results with the help of a number of younger contributors, who all return this fall. That all culminated in a 3-1 victory against New Ulm in the Section 2A playoffs, where rising sophomore Cristian Escobar, rising junior Alex Turcios and rising senior Luis Martinez all scored.
This fall, it’s time for Faribault to turn last season’s late potential into this season’s results.
Faribault cross country
Speaking of youth, the Falcon boys and girls cross country teams featured plenty of that last fall for the boys and the girls. While both squads featured speedy experience at the top of the lineup, both also relied on middle schoolers and freshmen to score varsity points last fall, many of whom were running cross country for the first time.
For the boys team, Thomas Malecha, Alex Tuma, James Hoisington and Owen Beardsley all scored points in last year’s Section 1AA race. For the girls team, the list of returning section point scorers include Mariana Foxhoven, Felicity Foxhoven and Brynn Beardsley.
Some of those runners still classify as pretty young, but they’re no longer varsity newcomers this fall.