Against a Rochester Century team that consistently ranks among the top 10 in Class AA, the Faribault girls tennis team started its season Thursday with a 7-0 loss.
For the Falcons, Kylie Petricka lost 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Stacie Petricka lost 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, Lindsay Rauenhorst lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and Nell Gibbs lost 6-1, 6-2 at No. 4 singles.
"The match scores do not truly reflect how well all of the Faribault singles players played today," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. "Faribault had some really good hustle on the court to help keep themselves in many points, but again the power and some great ball placement allowed Century to control today’s individual matches."
On the doubles courts, Rylie Starkson and Sarah McColley lost 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 position, Hailey Reuvers and Ashley Rost lost 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2, and Bailey Peterson and Avery Rein lost 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3.
"There were a lot of great points through all the doubles matches today," Anderson said. "Even though we were overpowered, our players never gave up on a point. While we had some good hustle and movement on the court, our overall timing was a bit off today. We had some good intentions on setting up points, but our execution was a bit off."
Faribault played again Friday afternoon at Austin in a match that was originally scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, and will then host Red Wing this coming Tuesday afternoon.