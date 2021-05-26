The Falcons wrapped their Big 9 Conference season Tuesday afternoon at Faribault Golf and Country Club in the second day of the Big 9 Conference tournament. Faribault finished 10th in the 12-team field with a score of 454, and also finished 10th in the season-long rankings with a team score of 6.
Northfield won both the second day of the Big 9 tournament with a 370 and the season-long Big 9 championship with a perfect team score of 33.
Payton Ross led Faribault on Tuesday with an individual score of 103, while Ryann Louis finished with a 110, Ellie Hunt notched a 111, Emma Thibodeau tallied a 130 and Tessa Bauer carded a 137.
Faribault next plays Tuesday, June 1 at Cannon Golf Club for the first day of the Section 1AAA tournament.