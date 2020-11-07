The Bethlehem Academy defense did about all it could Friday night to keep Goodhue out of the end zone, but eventually the sheer number of offensive plays run by the Wildcats started to wear down the Cardinals, who were also unable to muster much on offense.
In the end, Goodhue (3-2) eased to a 20-0 victory in which it ran 60 plays compared to BA's 34 and outgained the Cardinals 308-79.
Despite that gulf offensive production, BA (1-4) managed to remain close for nearly the entirety of the contest. At halftime, the Wildcats possessed only a 7-0 advantage thanks to a second-quarter 5-yard touchdown pass from Will Opsahl to Cam Mendelkow.
It remained a one-possession contest until Baxter O'Reilly's 2-yard touchdown run with two minutes remaining in the third quarter, and stretched to a three-possession advantage with 6:38 left in the fourth quarter, when Malakye Parker exploded for a 45-yard touchdown run.
Opsahl completed 8 of 11 passes for 89 yards and the touchdown, but the majority of Goodhue's offensive production came on the ground, where it piled up 219 yards. Parker led the way with 112 yards on 20 carries, while three other ball-carriers accounted for at least 20 rushing yards.
BA, meanwhile, gained 63 of its 79 yards on the ground, with junior Brady Strodtman rushing 20 times for 47 yards and senior Lucas Linnemann adding 15 yards on three carries. Through the air, senior quarterback Bo Dienst completed 3 of 7 passes for 16 yards.
Both teams turned the ball over once, while the Wildcats converted on 7 of their 14 third-down opportunities compared to 3 of 10 for the Cardinals.
BA will close its regular season Wednesday night at Bruce Smith Field against Winona Cotter, which is 1-3 this season following Thursday's 58-12 defeat against Rushford-Peterson.