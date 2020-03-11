Waterville-Elysian-Morristown begins play in the Class A girls basketball state tournament Thursday but it's not alone in securing a first trip to the state tournament. Nearly half of the tournament this year is made up of teams who secured a trip to the state tournament for the first time in school history.
Games begin at 11 a.m. at Maturi Pavilion on the campus of the University of Minnesota. Here's a look at the field.
Red Lake vs. No. 1 seed Minneota, 11 a.m. Maturi Pavilion
Red Lake High School — After starting the season 4-8, the Warriors have won 17 of their past 18 games, including a 76-74 win over No. 19-ranked Roseau. Red Lake (21-9) averages 78.5 points per game. Gerika Kingbird averaged 23.4 points per game during the regular season and Autumn Holthusen scored 20.3 points per game. Kelanna McClain averaged a double-double of 12.6 points per game and 10.6 rebounds a game. Red Lake reached the tournament last year and in 2017.
Minneota — The reigning Class A champion and No. 1-ranked Vikings’ only loss of the season came against No. 8-2A Goodhue back in December when the Wildcats beat them 64-44. Minneota (30-1) owns a 49-47 victory over second-seeded and No. 2-ranked Cromwell-Wright. Three players have averaged double figures in scoring this season for Minneota. Abby Hennen leads the team with 14.6 points per game, Natalee Rolbiecki has scored 14.5 points per game and Morgan Hennen is scoring 12.7 points a game.
No. 5 Heritage Christian Academy vs. No. 4 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 1 p.m. Maturi Pavilion
Heritage Christian Academy — The No. 12-ranked Eagles (22-7) are appearing in the state tournament for the third consecutive year. Heritage Christian Academy avenged a 59-48 loss to Mayer Luthern in the Section 4A championship with a 73-60 victory. Kirstin Robbins averages 19.5 points per game for the Eagles while Jordyn Allen has scored 14.6 points per game. Taylor Schuck scores 14 points a game while Annika Millar leads the team with 9.3 rebounds per game.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown — The seventh-ranked Buccaneers (26-4) can attack teams in a variety of ways but typically Brielle Bartlet is leading the way. Bartlet scored a team-high 32 points against Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s in the Section 2A championship game in a 79-68 victory to secure the first state tournament trip in school history. Bartlet averaged 15.3 points a game during the regular season but has increased her scoring to 21.2 in the playoffs. Toryn Richards is averaging 13.2 points per game and is one of several players who can hit the outside shot for WEM. The Bucs knocked down 14 3-pointers against Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. No. 2 Cromwell-Wright, 3 p.m. Maturi Pavilion
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa — The second-seeded Jaguars (19-10) upset top-seeded Walker-Hackensack-Akeley in the 5A subsection championship and went on to throttle Ogilvie 67-25 in the Section 5A title game. BBE is making its first trip to the state tournament in school history and is led by Allisa Knight, who averages 14.3 points per game. Jenna Dingmann scored 25 points to lead the Jaguars against Ogilvie.
Cromwell-Wright — For years Mountain Iron-Buhl has stood in the way of Cromwell-Wright advancing to the state tournament as the Rangers went to state from 2011 to 2019. The Cardinals did reach the state tournament in 2016 and 2017 but did so out of Section 5A, away from Mountain Iron-Buhl. This year Cromwell-Wright knocked off the Rangers 68-43 in the Section 7A championship game. Taya Hakamaki averages 25.6 points per game for the Cardinals and Shaily Hakamaki scores 17.7 points per game for second-ranked Cromwell-Wright.
Fillmore Central vs. No. 3 Henning, 5 p.m. Maturi Pavilion
Fillmore Central — The Falcons (22-8) made their way to the state tournament with a 69-56 win over Blooming Prairie in the Section 1A title game. Fillmore Central forced 21 turnovers with a zone defense and Kandace Sikkink scored 25 to lead the team. The Falcons are ranked No. 18 and are making their first trip to the state tournament.
Henning — The Hornets (28-2) captured the Section 6A title with a 56-50 win over West Central Area. No. 4- ranked Henning’s two losses came against Holy Family Catholic and Wadena-Deer Creek, both Class 2A teams. Ellie Dague averages 21.1 points per game but topped 30 points in two section playoff games. Dague scored 36 against New York Mills and 32 against West Central Area. The Hornets are also making their first state tournament appearance.