A sign of the upward trajectory of Bethlehem Academy boys basketball is the Cardinals earned their 10th win of the season and first playoff win in four years, yet they left Van Orsow Auditorium on Tuesday yearning for more.
A fast start to the game allowed No. 14 seed BA (10-15) to lead comfortably throughout its 61-39 home win against No. 19 Glenville-Emmons (1-25) in the Section 1A play-in round.
This was the program’s largest margin of victory in a playoff game since 2016. It also leaves the Cardinals with four more wins this season than the previous two combined.
But, considering the Cardinals beat the Wolverines by 41 on this same floor two weeks ago, they know they need to be sharper when the competition level rises later in the week.
“Two weeks ago it was very much a one-sided ballgame,” BA coach Ed Friesen said. “I told our guys yesterday at practice they’re going to play hard. They always play hard. They played hard in 1985, they’re going to play hard now. It’s what they always do. We just did not have the focus and intensity that we would have liked to have had in this ball game.”
There was enough focus early on for BA to open the game on a 7-0 run.
The Cardinals hit five threes on the night, all in the first half, including two back-to-back by senior guard Matthew Croke.
Meanwhile, senior forward Justin Simones was bullying the undersized opposition in the paint. Sixteen of his game-high 22 points came in the first half. All were in or around the lane, including several on putbacks as he and his teammates continued to keep possessions alive off misses.
The Cardinals don't have a size advantage most nights, but they did Tuesday.
BA only outshot G-E 33% to 28% overall but maintained a 48-22 rebounding advantage as well as 23-4 on the offensive glass. Simones pulled in a game-high 12 boards with 10 on the offensive end.
The Cardinals beat the Wolverines 44-7 in the first half a couple weeks ago and looked poised to post a similar score through 18 minutes. Instead, G-E dug in to stay within earshot.
Less crisp ball movement and a cooled pace from beyond the arc plagued BA for a spell. It closed with a 10-0 run to lead 39-18 at the break.
“As a team, we played kind of sloppy but we were getting boards and getting easy points in the paint that really helped the team,” said Simones, who shot 65% from the field.
Senior guard Brad Sartor followed Simones with 10 points and added six points and five assists.
“We didn’t come out as strong as we hoped. We hoped to come out as strong as we did against Hayfield,” Sartor said. “That definitely didn’t happen, but we’re hoping to come out better Thursday. We did a good job running the floor for a little bit there. All in all, we played well enough to get a win so that’s all that matters.”
BA scored the first six points of the second half. The lead grew as high as 31 before G-E chipped away late against reserves.
“The first five, seven minutes of the game we ran our offense and played pretty good,” Croke said. “We just got sloppy once we got the lead."
Croke was part of the senior trio with Simones and Sartor that played at home for the last time. The remainder of the playoffs are on the road or at neutral sites.
In the regular season finale on Feb. 25, BA was within five points at halftime of a 74-59 loss to Hayfield (25-2), ranked No. 1 in Class A by Minnesota Basketball News and the top seed in Section 1A.
That type of competitiveness will be needed 7 p.m. Thursday when BA travels to No. 3 seed Goodhue (20-6).
The two teams have not met on the hardwood since a 51-46 BA win in January 2019. With each side’s rosters all but turned over since then, it will be a new-look matchup between these southern Minnesota squads.
Goodhue is on a seven-game win streak with six games decided by double digits. It allows 46.7 points per game, good for third in the section. The Wildcats are 11-2 at home and, prior to Tuesday's games, ranked No. 3 out of 165 teams in the Class A Quality Results Formula rankings. BA was No. 86.
“Just play together as a team,” Sartor said of giving Goodhue a good game. “Not one guy can run the show. We all have to play well."
Rounding out scoring for BA Tuesday was Zach Donkers with eight points, Trey Gaytan with five, Charlie King with four and Hudson Dillon, Aaron Huerta and Kyle Ernste with two.
G-E was led by forwards Cai Nelson with 12 points and Jackson Ellingson with eight.
Dillon was second for BA with 11 rebounds and led with seven assists
“Hudson’s done a good job stepping up. He didn’t have a lot of varsity time last year and now that he’s running the floor for us he’s done a pretty good job of that,” Sartor said. “Same with Charlie King, he really gets some good looks inside to Trey and in the corner to me and Croke.”