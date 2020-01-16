The girls hockey team in Faribault has a number of exceptional players on the roster, but one of the Falcons’ greatest assets is undoubtedly their goalie.
Mikayla Bohner, now a senior, started playing hockey when she was pretty young. She originally found herself kicking a soccer ball around already at age three or four, but it wasn’t long before she transitioned to hockey.
“What happened is that my mom tore her ACL and her physical therapist was a hockey coach," Bohner recalled, "and so every time I’d be there with my mom he’d say, ‘Hey, why don’t you try hockey?’ and I thought, ‘Why not?’”
Bohner started attending open skate and found it to be a lot of fun. She quickly got involved in youth hockey, and by the time she was old enough to play in the U8 league, a lot of other girls had gotten involved in hockey as well.
“We had enough girls to have a team in U8 and that’s when I started being a goalie,” Bohner said. “We all rotated through and everyone took a turn, but not a lot of people seemed interested in playing goalie, and I ended up filling in for people. At first, I thought it was just OK, but I ended up growing to really like it.”
A learning curve accompanied mastering the position, but Bohner said she gradually began reading and understanding the game more. She learned about different angles, where to position herself in the crease and, most importantly, how to best stop the puck.
“I learned a lot over the years, and I was able to adapt, and it helped me to add a lot of different skills to my tool belt,” she said.
Today, Bohner is a senior at Faribault High School, and the girls hockey team is in the midst of a 15-3 campaign. Bohner is among the state leaders in save percentage (94.5%, fourth in the state), goals against average (1.43, ninth in the state) and wins (13, seventh in the state).
She credits her success — and the team’s success — to strong coaching, and the simple fact many of the girls on the Faribault roster have been playing hockey together for a long time.
“We’ve been playing together since we were about 8 or 9 years old, and so we have such chemistry," Bohner said. "We have a lot of really strong skaters and I feel that we can take on any team.”
Bohner took over as the Falcons’ full-time goalie at the beginning of her junior year after the previous goalie, Camryn Salmonsen, had graduated. Bohner had a save percentage of 91% last year, which helped her garner all-conference honors in the Big 9 Conference and earn Faribault's team MVP award.
“I had super big shoes to fill last year because Camryn was such an amazing goalie," Bohner said. "I knew I’d have to work really hard and I’ve just been pushing myself to make our team better, because in order to have a successful team you need to have good skaters and a good goalie, so I’m just trying to do my part. If my teammates don’t have to worry about a lot of goals going in, then it gives them a better opportunity to score goals for us.”
Bohner and the Falcons had two big goals coming into the season: they want to go to state, and they want to beat Rochester Lourdes.
The win over Rochester Lourdes didn’t happen yet, as the Eagles triumphed Jan. 10 by a score of 4-0, but Bohner and the Falcons know there’s still a lot left to fight for. For instance, it's likely the two teams will meet again Feb. 13 in the Section 1A final with a trip to state on the line.
“Losing to them last year (in the section final) was a hard loss, and so I’ve had that in the back of my mind all season," Bohner said. "We really wanted to beat them. We played hard but it didn’t go the way we wanted to, but now we just have to focus on what’s next. Our ultimate goal is to go to state.”
The Falcons have seven more games remaining on their regular season schedule, starting with a home game against Big 9 Conference rival, Owatonna, on Saturday.
Beyond hockey season, Bohner is excited to finish her senior year strong and is planning to attend Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter next year to study music. She’s unsure if she’ll continue playing hockey but said she’s certainly thinking about it.
“I’ve actually been talking to the coach (at Gustavus), and if it works out to play hockey that would be great," Bohner said. "It might or might not, but I hope it will.”