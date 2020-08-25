Rec League
Padres 9-1, Divine Mercy Knights 8-2, Divine Mercy Saints 6-4, Team #6 5-5, Faribault E-Free Church 3-7, River Valley Church 3-7, Met-Con 1-9.
Women’s
Janke Farms 12-2, Weichert Realtors-Michelle Jasinski 7-7, Ung’s Resort 6-8, Our Place on 3rd/Bashers/Southside Liquor 6-8 and Weichert Realtors-Taviah Johnson 4-10
Men’s
Story Landscaping/Bashers/Southside Liquor 12-2, Central Avenue Nutrition/Keep it Local 12-2, Evan Knutson Homes/C&S Vending/Met-Con 11-3, The Bandits 8-6, Crooked Pint and Ale House 7-7, C4 Cabinets/Montgomery Brewing Company 7-7, Daryl Bauer Real Estate 6-8, Minnesota Millwork and Fixtrues 5-9, Ozmun’s Floor Covering 2-12, City Lakes and Disposal 0-14.