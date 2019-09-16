Life's been pretty good for the Faribault girls tennis team when the Falcons have stepped away from the rigors of the Big 9 Conference.
After falling 6-1 Friday at Big 9 rival Albert Lea (2-7, 2-6 Big 9), Faribault (4-8, returned home Saturday to top Waseca 4-3 in a matinee.
"Both teams played well," Anderson said of the match rescheduled from Aug. 26, "but today Faribault played just a bit better."
Against the Waseca Bluejays, Faribault earned wins at No. 2 singles and swept doubles.
Faribault coach Jeff Anderson noted his top two doubles teams of Abby Goodwin/Erica Johnsrud and Rachel Bostwick/Hailey Reuvers controlled their matches with "great serving and aggressive net play along with seeing the court well and placing the ball well today."
It was Bostwick's and Reuvers' first match together.
The No. 3 doubles match went long in each set, but the Falcons' duo of Kate Jasinski and Rylie Starkson perservered. Anderson credited Starkson's serving and Jasinski's aggressive play at the net as keys to success. The two have battled back often in sets, though Anderson noted their knack to battle back.
Kylie Petricka was the winner at No. 2 singles. It was a tight match as Petricka won 7-6 (5) in the first set and dropped 6-4 in the second. She took control of the third, particularly after the score was tied 2-2.
"While the first four games looked quite similar in play to the games played prior in this match with strong ground strokes and well-placed shots, the match took a turn to Kylie’s favor," Anderson said. "Kylie continued with her strong, aggressive play while her opponent seemed to switch into a defensive almost tentative style of play hitting the ball almost too safe. Kylie took advantage of this and won four games in a row."
Faribault's two other non-conference wins came against Tri-City United/Cleveland and Bloomington Kennedy. The loss was to New Prague.
Waseca is a Section 1AA rival, which could matter come playoff seeding time.
On Friday, the Falcons were missing several key players. Goodwin and Johnsrud were there and combined for another win.
"They grabbed control of the match from the beginning with consistent serving and great court coverage but most importantly they were controlling the net very well," Anderson said.
Faribault hosted Rochester John Marshall (4-6, 4-3 Big 9) Monday. It's next at co-Big 9 leader and Class AA state No. 8 Rochester Century (7-0, 6-0 Big 9) 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Albert Lea 6, Faribault 1
Singles — No. 1 Samantha Skarstad (A) def. Kylie Petricka 2-6, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Shelby Hanson (A) def. Bailey Peterson 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Maggie Moller (A) def. Stacie Petricka 6-0, 6-4; No. 4 Allison Dulitz (A) def. Avery Rein 6-1, 6-1
Doubles — No. 1 Abby Goodwin/Erica Johnsrud (F) def. Carley Talamantes/Brooke Maier 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 Kaedyn Kirchner/Madison Prihoda (A) def. Serena David/Hailey Reuvers 6-4, 6-0; No. 3 Hannah Conn/Dominica Eckstrom (A) def. Kate Jasinski/Rylie Starkson 6-2, 6-2
Faribault 4, Waseca 3
Singles — No. 1 Taylor Pfeifer (W) def. Chau Truong 6-3, 6-0; No. 2 K. Petricka (F) def. Cece Huttemier (W) 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-2; No. 3 Tanika Johnson (W) def. S. Petricka 6-1, 6-3; No. 4 Sarah Robbins (W) def. Julissa Paramo 6-0, 6-0
Doubles — No. 1 Goodwin/Johnsrud (F) def. Hannah Potter/Morgan Bruhn 6-0, 6-3; No. 2 Rachel Bostwick/Reuvers (F) def. Emily Farley/Nicola Dejager 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 Jasinski/Starkson (F) def. Grace Lapides/Ava Storjohann 7-6 (4), 7-5