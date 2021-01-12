VARSITY ROSTER
Brielle Bartelt, senior
Lindsay Condon, senior
Mya Geyer, senior
Lily Grohman, senior
Ella Michael, senior
Sadie Oorlog, senior
Kylie Pittmann, senior
Toryn Richards, senior
Allison Rients, senior
Ellie Ready, senior
Autumn Taylor, senior
Lydia Ell, junior
Rylee Pelant, junior
Riley Sammon, junior
Annmarie Weller, junior
Addyson Taylor, sophomore
Emma Woratscka, sophomore
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 14 — at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 16 — at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 1:45 p.m.
Jan. 19 — vs Mayer Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 22 — at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 26 — at Medford, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 29 — vs NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 2 — at St. Peter, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 5 — at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 9 — at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 12 — vs Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 19 — vs Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 23 — vs United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 26 — vs Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
March 2 — vs Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
March 4 — vs Medford, 7:15 p.m.
March 5 — at Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
March 8 — at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
March 12 — at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
KEY MATCHUPS
Jan. 19 vs Mayer Lutheran — An intriguing non-conference matchup as the Crusaders finished last season ranked sixth, one spot ahead of the Buccaneers, in the final Class A rankings last season. Mayer Lutheran also lost in its section final against Heritage Christian Academy, which W-E-M then defeated in last season's Class A state quarterfinals. The Crusaders graduated six seniors last season, but do return a pair of their better scorers with senior Morgan Chmielewski and junior Emma Lade. With the state rankings likely to be a lot of conjecture without many teams playing a non-conference slate, this game will serve as a nice data point for the rest of the season for whoever wins.
Feb. 12 vs Blooming Prairie — Two of the losses for the Awesome Blossoms last season were at the hands of the Section 2A and co-conference champion Buccaneers. The Bucs won the first meeting 59-51, and then held the Blossoms 38 points — their lowest point total of the season — to effectively knock Blooming Prairie out of contention for the conference championship. Blooming Prairie returns five seniors from last season's third-place team in the Gopher Conference, plus dynamic junior point guard Bobbie Burns, to perhaps pose the largest threat to W-E-M defending its conference title. These two teams will also meet in the second-to-last game of the season March 8 in Blooming Prairie.
March 5 at Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s — It’s a rematch of the Section 2A final from last season in which the Buccaneers won 79-68. The Knights finished ranked eighth in the final Class A rankings last season, and bring back both of its primary scorers from last season with junior guard Madison Mathiowetz (29 points a game) and senior guard Sydney Windschitl (16.5 points a game). In the section final last season, Mathiowetz exploded for 42 points while shooting 18 of 26 from the field, but was ultimately outpaced by a balanced W-E-M attack that featured 29 points from Brielle Bartelt, 17 via Ellie Ready, 14 courtesy of Toryn Richards and 12 more supplied by Kylie Pittmann.