The Waterville Indians capped off their 13-60 League slate Friday night in Waterville with a 2-1 victory against the visiting Minnesota Lake Royals.
Shane Sellner and Luke Sellner both drove in a run each and finished with two hits, while Ty Kaus also collected a pair of hits.
Shane Sellner started on the mound and earned the win after firing five innings with six strikeouts. Blaydn Bartelt handled the sixth and seventh innings on the mound for the Indians, before Nolan Grose picked up a two-inning save.
Moving into this week's Region 3C playoffs, Waterville is the top seed out of the 13/60 League and opens the postseason 6 p.m. Sunday at home against the sixth (and lowest) seed from the River Valley League.
13/60 Standings
Waterville, 13-1
St. Clair, 13-2
Blue Earth, 10-4
Waseca, 10-5
Morristown, 9-5
Janesville, 8-7
Minnesota Lake, 5-10
Eagle Lake, 4-10
Cleveland, 4-11
Wells, 4-11
Lake Crystal 0-14