The Waterville Indians capped off their 13-60 League slate Friday night in Waterville with a 2-1 victory against the visiting Minnesota Lake Royals.

Shane Sellner and Luke Sellner both drove in a run each and finished with two hits, while Ty Kaus also collected a pair of hits.

Shane Sellner started on the mound and earned the win after firing five innings with six strikeouts. Blaydn Bartelt handled the sixth and seventh innings on the mound for the Indians, before Nolan Grose picked up a two-inning save.

Moving into this week's Region 3C playoffs, Waterville is the top seed out of the 13/60 League and opens the postseason 6 p.m. Sunday at home against the sixth (and lowest) seed from the River Valley League.

13/60 Standings

Waterville, 13-1

St. Clair, 13-2

Blue Earth, 10-4

Waseca, 10-5

Morristown, 9-5

Janesville, 8-7

Minnesota Lake, 5-10

Eagle Lake, 4-10

Cleveland, 4-11

Wells, 4-11

Lake Crystal 0-14

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments