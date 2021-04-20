Waterville-Elysian-Morristown senior Brielle Bartelt will share a court Saturday afternoon with some of the top high school girls basketball seniors in the state of Minnesota.
Bartelt was one of 40 players selected to participate in the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Series, which is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at the Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield.
Ten players from each of the four competitive classes in Minnesota were selected to participate, and the 40 players are split up into four teams that each play one game. Rosters for each team are not announced until the morning of the event.
The games are scheduled at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., and the winner of Minnesota Miss Basketball is set to be announced at halftime of the second game. Both games will be streamed with live commentary for free via the Kasson-Mantorville Youtube page.
In addition to Bartelt, other players selected to participate from southern Minnesota include Blooming Prairie’s Megan Oswald, Farmington’s Sophie Hart and Paige Kindseth, Byron’s Sacia Vanderpool, Kasson-Mantorville’s Mya Suess, Rochester Mayo’s Anna Miller and Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial’s Lakesha Carter.