While the Faribault Lakers were unable to return to the Class C state amateur baseball tournament, one of their players is still competing.
The New Market Muskies beat the Luverne Redbirds 1-0 in Sunday's round of 32 game.
Region draftee from Faribault, Matt Lane, earned the win pitching the final two innings. He allowed one hit, no walks and struck out four.
Faribault natives Nick and Nate Rost also play for New Market, which is ranked No. 1 in the state rankings.
New Market plays the New London-Spicer Twins 5 p.m. Friday in Maple Lake. The single-elimination tournament then continues with a possible two games Sunday and the championship Monday.
New Market is the last team alive from the Dakota-Rice-Scott League/Region 3.
Tennis postponed
After opening the season with six straight road matches, the Faribault High School girls tennis team was set to face Waseca Monday afternoon at home.
Until the rains came.
That postponed the match until 11 a.m. Sept. 14.
The Falcons' next three matches are on the road. They'll now debut on home court 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9 vs. Farmington.