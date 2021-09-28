The question is no longer if, but when Mara Quam is going to take her spot atop the Minnesota State, Mankato volleyball record books.
After entering her final season in reach of breaking the program’s all-time digs record, a red-hot start in which the 2017 Kenyon-Wanamingo graduate has already racked up 246 digs this year has Quam at 1,667 digs for her career. The record of 1,741 is held by Hayley Fogarty.
That rapid closure is due to a consistent start to the season in which Quam has notched double-digit digs in all but one of her 13 matches, and tallied more than 15 digs in 10 of those matches. She’s averaging 4.82 digs a set, and has also helped out offensively with 52 assists and 15 aces.
Minnesota State has started the season 8-5 overall and 3-2 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Another piece helping the Mavericks has been freshman Toryn Richards, a 2021 graduate of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School. Richards has rotated her way into seven matches so far this season and played in 16 sets in the first part of her college career.
Most recently, she played in two sets of a three-set loss against Winona State on Sept. 21 and registered three kills on 12 attempts to go with three digs. In a Sept. 18 win against Minot State, Richards tallied four kills on 13 attempts and dropped back for 10 digs while playing in three sets.
Flom swinging hard at Winona State
Not only is 2017 Kenyon-Wanamingo graduate Megan Flom racking up kills in her final season at Winona State, but she’s doing so at an incredibly efficient pace.
Flom leads the Warriors with 179 kills in 13 matches, while also leading the team’s attackers with a hitting percentage of .465 (Taylor Pagel technically leads the team in hitting percentage with two kills on three attempts).
For Flom, that all adds up to an average of five kills a set, which has helped Winona State burst out to a 12-1 start this season and a No. 9 ranking in the Central Region of Division II. The one loss was a sweep against No. 2-ranked Northern State, while the Warriors still have two matches matches remaining against each of No. 3 Minnesota-Duluth, No. 4 Concordia-St. Paul and No. 6 St. Cloud State.
Evenstad steps in at East Carolina
In her first season of Division I volleyball, 2021 Faribault High School graduate Payton Evenstad is making an early contribution for East Carolina University.
As a setter, playing time can sometimes be hard to come by early in college careers, but Evenstad has played in two matches during the first month in college. Most recently in a 3-0 loss at the University of Central Florida, Evenstad played in all three sets and notched four assists and five digs.
In a match earlier this season against Wofford, Evenstad once again played in three sets while dishing out 21 assists, in addition to tallying three digs and three block assists.