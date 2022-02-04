After falling behind in a large first-half hole, the Faribault girls basketball team fought back in Thursday's 68-41 loss against Albert Lea at Faribault High School.

The Tigers led 41-15 at halftime, before the Falcons racked up 26 points in the second half.

Hailey Reuvers led the scoring effort with a team-high 12 points, followed closely by Isabel Herda with 10 points and Rylee Sietsema with eight points.

Faribault next plays Saturday afternoon at home against Rochester John Marshall.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments