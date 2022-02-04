Girls basketball: Albert Lea 68, Faribault 41 By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Michael Hughes Author email Feb 4, 2022 47 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After falling behind in a large first-half hole, the Faribault girls basketball team fought back in Thursday's 68-41 loss against Albert Lea at Faribault High School.The Tigers led 41-15 at halftime, before the Falcons racked up 26 points in the second half.Hailey Reuvers led the scoring effort with a team-high 12 points, followed closely by Isabel Herda with 10 points and Rylee Sietsema with eight points.Faribault next plays Saturday afternoon at home against Rochester John Marshall. Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Halftime Basketball Team Sport Basketball Scoring Hailey Reuvers Faribault High School Effort Point Michael Hughes Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin. Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Woman struck by Rice County Sheriff's Office squad car pronounced dead at scene Sheriff deputy dash cam shows woman was struck in roadway Faribault council selects Rochester officer as new police chief Stephanie Marie Olson-Wesley PETA holds protest outside Rice County Courthouse Upcoming Events Feb 4 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Fri, Feb 4, 2022 Feb 4 Faribault American Legion Club Supper Fri, Feb 4, 2022 Feb 4 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, Feb 4, 2022 Feb 5 Wednesday Wear Sat, Feb 5, 2022 Feb 5 Al-Anon Family Group Sat, Feb 5, 2022 Submit an Event