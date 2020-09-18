The Faribault Golden Eagles senior softball teams did not let COVID-19 ruin their summer of spirited play. The over-60 Talons and Wings squads combined during the unprecedented 2020 season to hold multiple practices and games, all while maintaining safe distancing and limited contact during play. The Golden Eagles were approved to play in early July after filing a COVID Prevention Plan with Faribault Parks and Recreation.
The final scrimmage of the season was a windy Tuesday morning under a wildfire-stained haze. Some players were not sure if the haze was actually in the air or due to cataract vision issues. Senior players usually wrap up the season, literally, with an assortment of leg, knee and back braces, but this season was not as rigorous on our elder bodies. Ailments aside, the final Golden Eagles game saw a record number of triples, doubles and singles along with full-bore running catches in the outfield and snagged line drives in the infield. Bats were smoldering and gloves were on fire. Given this incendiary play, the Faribault Fire Department was on standby, along with Walgreens Pharmacy which stands ready with a supply of sore muscle ointments and ice compresses.
Hyperbole aside, the honest truth of the matter is a great deal of fun and welcomed recreation was the order of the day, and these attributes are actually the norm in senior softball. Camaraderie is ever-present and a dropped ball or errant swing generates smiles and jests as opposed to boos or taunts. Competitiveness, however, remains in senior softball players blood and the game is played to win in order for post-game bragging rights and personal satisfaction.
All 26 2020 Golden Eagles players are looking forward with guarded optimism to a 2021 summer season that will feature a return to the normal schedule involving senior teams from Northfield, Owatonna and Cannon Falls. The team wishes to thank the grounds crew at Alexander Park for their superb field preparation and their attention to detail as well as a thank you to the Parks and Rec Department for allowing the team to play and persevere. Manager Barry Shaffer encourages prospective men (55+) and women (40+) to consider playing in 2021. He can be contacted at: barryeshaffer@gmail.com. Merchant or private donations to the team to support senior ball in Faribault are also welcomed anytime.
On a final note, isn’t it grand that folks in their senior years can be active and lively, despite mildly declining skills, and get together for physically challenging recreation and competitive play? The Faribault Golden Eagles say, “Yes it is — and on to our next adventure!”