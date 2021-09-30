Game: Faribault (3-1) at Kasson-Mantorville (3-1), 7 p.m., Friday.
Last week: The Falcons dominated Red Wing in a 34-0 victory, while the KoMets cruised past Albert Lea 42-14.
Last matchup: Kasson-Mantorville eased past Faribault 37-6 at home in 2020.
1. There’s not much mystery behind the offensive strategy Kasson-Mantorville, which operates under the assumption that a run game led by quarterback Matt Donovan is simply too much to defend. In most cases, that’s been true this season for the KoMets, which racked up 31 points in a win against Byron, 42 in wins against Winona and Albert Lea. Against Byron, Donovan carried the ball 23 times for 204 yards and two touchdowns, while also completing 6 of 8 passes for 141 yards. In Week 2 against Winona, Donovan rushed the ball 11 times for 127 yards and four touchdowns. Add in the 49 carries for 324 yards and four touchdowns from Broc Barwald, and it’s clear to see why Kasson-Mantorville is tough to stop. It’s not an impossible task, however, as Mankato East proved in its 14-7 victory in Week 3.
The Cougars limited Donovan to 77 rushing yards on 17 carries and only 20 yards through the air, while Barwald rushed 12 times for 77 yards. Faribault, meanwhile, has been stout against the run so far. Red Wing managed only 32 yards on 29 carries, while Albert Lea produced 60 yards on 27 carries. Byron managed a respectable 182 yards on 33 carries, but Faribault forced and recovered three fumbles to continually stop that run game in its tracks. In the one loss this season for the Falcons, Stewartville produced the bulk of its offensive damage through the air, where the Tigers scored all five of their touchdowns. Contrarily, Kasson-Mantorville’s Donovan has yet to throw a touchdown pass through the first half of the regular season.
2. While Donovan and the rushing attack for the KoMets grabs headlines, the team’s defense has arguably been the best and most consistent part of the team’s success. Byron had the most success in a 31-21 loss, but the Bears scored all of their points in the second half after falling behind 24-0, and one of the touchdowns was a fumble return. Mankato East produced only 200 yards of offense in its win, while most of Winona’s and Byron’s offensive production came after starters had begun to depart the game. Where Kasson-Mantorville hasn’t fully excelled, though, has been with creating turnovers. Through the first four weeks, the KoMets have registered just one fumble recovery and no interceptions, according to the team’s stats on mnfootballhub.com.
Faribault offers what might be the stiffest offensive test thus far, however. The Falcons have scored at least 32 points in each of their first four games this season, and have registered a stagger 116 points in first halves this season. That success, similarly to Kasson-Mantorville, starts on the ground for Faribault. The Falcons are averaging 7.8 yards a carry so far this season and 233.8 rushing yards a game. Where Faribault veers away from the KoMet model is with senior quarterback Hunter Nelson’s ability to hurt opponents through the air in addition to his rushing ability. Nelson has completed 27 of 48 passes this season for seven touchdowns.
3. With all that offensive firepower and defensive fortitude this season, neither of Faribault or Kasson-Mantorville have found themselves engaged in many close, late-game situations. Faribault’s one close game came in the loss to Stewartville, while Kasson-Mantorville’s one competitive second half was in its loss against Mankato East. Blowing teams out is hardly a bad thing, but it’s created a situation where two contenders for a subdistrict title have yet to win those tightly-contested moments. Assuming neither team blows the other one out, that will change Friday night.
4. If either Faribault or Kasson-Mantorville has dreams of a Big Southeast Blue Subdistrict title, it needs to win Friday. Stewartville enters the second half of the season as the favorite with a 4-0 record and wins against Mankato East, Faribault and Winona. The Cougars, Falcons and KoMets are all a game back at 3-1 and need to essentially win out while hoping Stewartville trips up at some point along the way to potentially grab a share of the title. That’s not likely to happen this week, with Stewartville (4-0) visiting Red Wing (1-3). Winona (2-2) also hosts Albert Lea (0-4), while Mankato East (3-1) visits a Byron team (0-4) that quickly went from subdistrict contenders to bottom feeders, but did play Winona and Stewartville within one score in each of the last two weeks.