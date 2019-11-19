With a new coaching staff, growing pains are to be expected.
What's helpful is when the adjustment period to erase those ailments is shortened to a span of 17 minutes, like it was during Tuesday night's 6-0 victory for the Faribault girls hockey team against Rochester Century at Faribault Ice Arena.
Winning the first four games of the year by multiple goals, the Falcons led only 1-0 after the first period against a Panther team that struggled to a 10-12-1 record a year ago and has yet to win this season.
While a full adjustment didn't occur during that first intermission, Faribault returned to the neighborhood of what's allowed it to be successful this year to take a 4-0 lead entering the second intermission before adding two more goals in the final frame.
Part of the reason for the off night, Faribault coach Mike Dietsch said, is because of what's looming on the calendar Thursday — a matchup with defending Big 9 Conference champs Northfield, which is also undefeated to start the year following its 8-0 win at Albert Lea on Tuesday night.
"That'll be a really big game," Dietsch said. "I asked the question tonight, 'How many were looking past tonight and thinking about Thursday?'"
Tuesday, the Falcons (5-0, 3-0 Big 9 Conference) were helped by a pair of goals from junior Alli Velander and a goal apiece from junior Rylie Starkson, senior Abigail Goodwin, junior Anna Selly and senior Olivia Williamson, who also dished out a trio of assists, while Selly, freshman Bergen Williamson, senior Emily Wilder and senior Serenity Knott all finished with an assist.
The forward line of Selly, Velander and junior Ashley Rost were on the ice for each of the game's first three goals in what Dietsch said was a solid all-around performance from the trio, while he also highlighted the third-period play of freshman forward Molly Mardsen and eighth-grade forward Makayla Lindberg.
Before the offensive outburst, Faribault struggled to get its shots through to Century goalie Abigail Conners.
"They did a good job of clogging the middle of the offensive zone," Dietsch said. "They must have led the nation in blocked shots. They just clogged the house and we just couldn't figure it out and tried to keep shooting through them."
The Falcons also clipped their own offensive wings with their entries into the offensive zone, Dietsch said. So far this season, Faribault has been working on entering the zone with its attack spread across the blue line to create separation in the opposition's defense.
Tuesday, the Falcons reverted to more solo-centric entries into the zone, meaning the Panthers (0-4, 0-2) were only forced to direct their defensive attention to a limited number of offensive sources.
"Some of them are picking it up faster, and with the newness of what I was telling them a lot of them picked it up right away," Dietsch said. "We had a lot of success in the first couple games, and now we're reverting back to our old ways. They're getting there, they're good kids and they're having fun with it."
The early schedule has also halted some of that development. In the first 13 days of the regular season, Faribault has already played five games compared to six available calendar dates for practices, since Sundays are typically restricted from high school activities.
That will continue to be the case for the foreseeable future, with one practice schedule for Wednesday before Thursday's trip to Northfield, a practice Friday preceding a Saturday trip to Rochester John Marshall, and another practice Monday ahead of a Tuesday trip to Austin that leads into Thanksgiving break.
"We're going to have one third of our season completed before Thanksgiving, and that's not easy," Dietsch said. "You can't spend two days to work on something. We only get an hour. We had no power plays and no penalties tonight, so we didn't get a chance to work on our power play, we didn't get a chance to work on our penalty kill and Northfield's going to be a really tough match for us."