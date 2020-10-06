Few teams will enter the 2020 season as prepared to begin the season as Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
The Buccaneers return eight players for a team that advanced to the Class A championship match. WEM fell to two-time defending champion Minneota in the match but nearly everyone returns for the Buccaneers this season.
WEM returns all but two seniors from last year’s team. Middle hitter Trista Hering and outside hitter Delaney Donahue both graduated.
Donahue, a middle hitter, had 308 kills with a .316 hitting percentage this season. She had 330 digs, 56 ace serves, and passed at a 2.19 serve receive rating. She won Gopher Conference Player of the Year honors and was named to the Class A All-State team.
WEM has lost only five regular season matches in the last two years
Seniors Lindsay Condon, Lily Grohman, Ella Michael, Kylie Pittmann, Ellie Ready, Toryn Richards, Allison Rients and Autumn Taylor all return for the Buccaneers. Pittmann and Richards are returning first team all-conference selections while Ready earned a second team all-conference selection nod. Richards and Ready were also named to the Class A all-tournament team.
WEM begins the 2020 campaign as the defending Gopher Conference champions after edging Medford by a match last year.
WEM won its first state championship in 2015 when it defeated conference rival Bethlehem Academy in five sets. The Buccaneers won 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 23-25 and 15-13 and the win served as the first state championship for any girls program at WEM. The Buccaneers have since appeared in the 2019 softball state tournament where they finished sixth and earned the program’s first trip to the girls basketball state tournament this past winter before the tournament got canceled due to COVID-19.