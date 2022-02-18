An offensive explosion from junior guard Addyson Taylor helped the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team partially fight back from a nine-point halftime deficit, but the Buccaneers could not fight all the way back in a 61-55 loss.

Taylor poured in a game-high 24 points, while Alayna Atherton added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Kylie LaFrance provided seven points, Riley Sammon notched five points and Claire Bohlen tallied four points.

WEM plays again Friday night at NRHEG and is scheduled to finish the regular season Tuesday night against Belle Plaine.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments