Scoring goals was so nice for Abdimutalib Abdullahi he did it twice.
The Faribault (3-0, 1-0 Big 9) senior midfielder and leading scorer put two in the net in the second half to help the Falcons pull away in a 5-1 home win Thursday against Rochester John Marshall (0-1-1, 0-1 Big 9).
"This was by far our best game," said Faribault coach Brendan Cox after winning one-goal games against New Prague and Waseca. "Just really held the tempo and controlled right out of the gate."
The Falcons applied pressure from the opening whistle of the Big 9 Conference opener. Opportunities were aplenty, but the Rockets held strong in the early going.
John Marshall held South St. Paul to one goal in a tie in its season opener.
"The first 10 minutes we had lots of chances," Cox said. "They did a good job clogging up the middle."
Near the midway point of the half, the possession advantage finally paid off for the Falcons. Sophomore midfielder Faustino Pimentel netted his first varsity goal to put Faribault up 1-0.
Junior mid Luis Martinez added a score within a minute.
The Rockets made it a game by scoring midway through the second half.
"The grass was starting to get wet and the ball slipped underneath (goalie Thoeun Samai)," Cox said.
The sophomore Samai has held opponents to two goals in three games as a new varsity starter.
Five minutes later, Abdullahi scored for the second game in a row.
Senior mid Ahmed Ali put the game out of reach to make it 4-1 soon after.
With five minutes remaining, Abdullahi found his own rebound and tacked on his second score.
"Overall, it was a fantastic team effort," Cox said. "The energy was there, discipline was there and everyone worked well together. All our goals came from crosses and crashing the net, which are things we've been working on in practice."
Faribault hits the road for the first time 5 p.m. Tuesday at Mankato East in the first game of a boys-girls varsity doubleheader.
The Cougars beat Red Wing at home 5-0 in the season opener. They're on a three-game skidded with a 1-0 loss vs. Winona, 3-0 vs. Mound Westonka and 3-1 at reigining Big 9 champ Austin on Thursday night.