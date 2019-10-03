3-and-out with the Mankato East Cougars
• Faribault (1-4 overall, 1-2 conference) welcomes Big Southeast (Blue) District foe Mankato East (3-2 overall, 2-2 conference) to town for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
• Expect a great crowd at Bruce Smith Field. It’s homecoming Friday and the last home game of the season.
• The Falcons are coming off a 56-7 loss to Class 5 A No. 2 ranked Owatonna, while Mankato East looks to extend its winning streak to three with a win.
When the Falcons have the ball
Head coach Ned Louis is looking forward to the challenge Mankato East presents Friday night. The teams have had competitive games recently. Unfortunately for Faribault, they’ve been unable to be on the winning end. They’ll try to snap a four-game losing streak against the Cougars.
“We’ve played competitive games with Mankato East for a number of years now,” said Louis. “Every game has been close, competitive and well played. Hopefully, we get some of the same and this time come out with a win.”
The Falcons will have an electric home-field advantage, as homecoming typically fields the best crowd of the season. Louis is taking homecoming in stride, saying he wants his group to use it as motivation for the game.
“Some coaches believe that homecoming generates a lot of distractions. We want to use it to our advantage,” said Louis. “Typically we get a very good crowd on homecoming. Our kids are excited to play. They love homecoming.”
After a tough week against an elite Owatonna defense, it’s fair to suggest junior running back Alex Gardner is looking forward to bigger holes this week, as is quarterback Nick Ehlers looking forward to more open throwing space for his receivers.
“We’ve moved on from that one real quick,” Louis said. “All the games should be competitive from here on. If we can be more consistent, there’s no reason this shouldn’t be a game that goes down to the wire.”
Faribault will look to shut down Cougar’s linebacker Kolin Baier, who leads Mankato East with 68 total tackles -- 23 more than the next man, Isaac Turner. The standout senior also has four tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks.
When the Cougars have the ball
Quarterback Jared Gram leads Mankato East’s offense. Gram has been impressive this season, with a 7-to-1 touchdown to interception ratio on 35-69 passing for 633 yards.
Behind Gram at tailback is senior Leslie Miller, who’s rushed for 507 yards and eight touchdowns on 77 attempts through five games.
On the outside, the Huskies have two wideouts with over 200 yards receiving. Senior Jax Madson has posted 294 receiving yards and one touchdown on 17 receptions, while senior Grant Hermer leads the group with five touchdowns while pulling 237 yards through the air. He has five touchdowns on seven catches, which just doesn’t seem right. Junior Tanner Borchardt has chipped in with two touchdowns on 61 yards and two receptions.
It’s a well-balanced offense, one that will be a challenge to defend for Faribault.
“They are going to run some option. They’re multi-dimensional and well balanced. They have a good running back and a couple good wide receivers,” said Louis. “They have very good team speed and are a tough team to defend as we’ve seen on film. They have some good athletes.”
While the weather didn’t hold up the past week, Louis said they were still able to get in good practices.
“The weather has been awful, but the kids have great attitudes. They have great attitudes and great effort. You really can’t tell in practice if they were 4-1 or 1-4. On Tuesday, we didn't’ get outside for practice, but Wednesday we did. We had a great defensive practice on Wednesday.
Key to the game
Containing Mankato East’s well-balanced offensive attack. Offensively, the Falcons haven’t really found their bread and butter. Friday would be a great place to start.
Coach says
“This is a big one, as well as the next two. We have to win this game or otherwise, we’ll be sitting in the bottom half of the bracket playing that first Tuesday in the playoffs. If we can get some wins the next few weeks, it’ll put is in a better position for the playoffs.” - Faribault head coach Ned Louis.