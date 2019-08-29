The Falcons project to be on the upswing in 2019.
Their entire lineup returns from a three-win season in 2018. There were a lot of growing pains, but the team already picked up two wins in its season-opening triangular.
Early losses have also been more competitive as Faribault earned at least one point in its first six matches and had two 4-3 defeats.
Top singles player senior Chau Truong will lead the way. While her record is not as lofty as some of her teammates, she accepts the challenge of taking on opponents' best with class. Her cunning and quickness, along with experience, make her one of the team's leaders.
That helps take some pressure off the rest of the lineup, including junior Kylie Petricka. Petricka was an all-Big 9 honorable mention selection at No. 2 singles. Her eighth-grade sister, Stacie, is also an up and coming player in her first year on varsity.
Senior Serena David and senior Rachel Bostwick have fared well at singles to round out the lineup. Bostwick began the year 4-0.
New head coach and Faribault boys head coach, Jeff Anderson, has mixed up his lineups regularly in the early going. He replaces Darren Iverson.
His players are all trying their hand at singles and doubles. The lineup has been adjusted at least slightly in each of the team's matches in the first two weeks.
Faribault has had one of the area's top doubles duos in seniors Abby Goodwin and Erica Johnsrud, though the two have split up regularly in the early fall.
The Falcons are bolstered by six seniors, but have gotten plenty of youthful contributions. Eighth-grader Hailey Reuvers has played both singles and doubles as has junior Bailey Peterson.
Rochester Mayo will be the favorite again in the Big 9. The Spartans won their 17th conference title and have made the state tournament six years in a row. Rochester Century will also contend as the Panthers' lone Big 9 loss was to crosstown rival Mayo.
Mayo doubles as the favorite to win Faribault's Section 1AA.