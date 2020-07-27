Wanamingo bounced back in a big way Friday to defeat Pine Island 17-3 in Pine Island.
Brady Anfinson accounted for three RBI while going 2-for-3 with a run. Alex Roosen and Eric Swiggum also drove in three runs. Roosen went 3-for-5 with two runs while Swiggum finished 2-for-3 with a pair of runs, a home run and a double.
Sam Roosen drove in a pair of runs and finished 2-for-4 with four runs. Andrew Anfinson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs as the Jacks rapped out 14 hits.
Wanamingo grabbed a 3-0 lead after the top of the first and extended it to 5-0 after the third inning. Pine Island got a run back to make it 5-1 but then the Jacks broke the game open.
Wanamingo put up four runs in the top of the fourth and eight more in the eighth for a 17-1 lead. The Pioneers rallied back for a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Alex Roosen got the win after holding Pine Island to a run on six hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out 10. Dylan Craig threw the final inning where he gave up two runs on three hits and struck out two.
Wanamingo wrapped up the regular season against Winona Monday in Winona.
Stewartville-Racine 10, Wanamingo 7
Wanamingo’s late rally came up short Wednesday in a 10-7 loss to Stewartville-Racine in Stewartville.
The Jacks (5-5) had their three-game win streak snapped with the loss, despite rallying back in the final two innings to make it interesting.
Wanamingo fell behind 3-0 after the Sharks scored three runs in the bottom of the third. The Jacks cut it to 3-2 in the top of the fourth but Stewartville-Racine pushed the lead to 6-2 with another three-run rally in the fourth.
The Sharks added a run in the sixth for a 7-2 lead and led 10-2 after the bottom of the seventh.
Alex Roosen, Eric Swiggum and Max Bowen each tallied two hits and an RBI for Wanamingo.
Dan Bauer went 1-for-1 with an RBI and Andrew Anfinson drove in a run while going 1-for-4. Brady Anfinson also had a base hit for the Jacks.
Derek McCready led Stewartville-Racine with a 2-for-5 night with five RBI and two doubles. Jade Boettcher and Tyler Schmitz each went 3-for-5. Boettcher drove in a run and Schmitz had two RBI.
Gavin Roosen got the start for the Jacks and went four innings. He allowed six runs, five earned, on seven hits. He walked five and struck out two. Bowen threw three innings in relief and allowed four runs on five hits. He walked three and struck out two. Dylan Craig closed the game out with an inning of relief where he didn’t allow a run or hit but walked two.
Andrew Simmons limited Wanamingo to two runs on three hits for seven innings. He walked one and struck out two. Brenden Baxter gave up three runs on five hits with a walk before Sam Boysen closed it out with an inning of work where he allowed two runs on two hits with two strikeouts.