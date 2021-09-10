Domanik Paulson just about did it all for the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown football team on Friday night.
The senior intercepted a pass, caught a touchdown and rushed for a two-point conversion. All told, that was enough to help lift the Buccaneers to an 8-7 victory Friday night at Cleveland for the program's first win since 2019.
The touchdown grab came with 2 minutes, 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter. With WEM starting down a 4th-and-11, freshman quarterback Preston Grams lofted toward Paulson, who was covered by a pair of clippers in the end zone. Paulson out-leaped both defenders, however, to come down with the ball.
Paulson caught six passes for 80 yards and the touchdown, while also rushing five times for 55 yards on top of the two-point conversion. Dylan Holicky also carried the ball eight times for 49 yards, while freshman quarterback Preston Grams completed 9 of 23 passes for 103 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Defensively, Kymin Morsching recovered a fumble for WEM in addition to racking up a team-high seven solo tackles and two assisted tackles. Holicky also recorded five solo tackles and three assisted tackles, while Bryce Hermel, Judd Anderson and Keegan Kuball all finished with one sack apiece.
WEM is now 1-1, while Cleveland drops to 1-1 this season after the loss.
The Buccaneers next play Friday, Sept. 17 at home against Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, which lost 60-6 against Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop on Friday night.