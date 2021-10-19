Game: Bethlehem Academy (6-1) at Rushford-Peterson (7-0), 7 p.m., Wednesday.
Last week: The Cardinals demolished Winona Cotter 50-14, while the Trojans did the same to Hayfield in a 67-7 victory.
Last matchup: These two teams last played in 2019, when Rushford-Peterson claimed a 39-18 victory in Faribault.
1. Load up the holsters, because we’ve likely got a shootout on our hands Wednesday night. Bethlehem Academy has surpassed the 50-point mark each of the last two weeks, while Rushford-Peterson has broken the 65-point mark in two of the last three weeks. The “off” game between those two outbursts for the Trojans was a 47-8 victory against Randolph, and their lowest point total of the season came back in Week 1 in a 24-6 victory against Medford. Keeping Rushford-Peterson off the scoreboard has proved a near impossible task this season, so Bethlehem Academy had better be prepared to try and keep up Wednesday night.
2. So, how can the Cardinals keep pace? By running, running and running some more. That involves hard running between the tackles by seniors Brady Strodtman and Aiden Tobin, as well as quick bursts around the outside from sophomores Oliver Linnemann and Derrick Sando. It’s a safe bet that Rushford-Peterson’s gameplan starts with shutting down the powerful Strodtman, so the ability from those other three runners to take advantage will be needed for the Cardinals to knock off the third-ranked team in Class A.
3. Bethlehem Academy is still going to need some stops defensively. Just like how Strodtman is likely the No. 1 item on Rushford-Peterson’s scouting report, the defensive gameplan for the Cardinals starts with stopping dual-threat quarterback Malachi Bunke. The problem is, there hasn’t been a team that’s shut down Bunke to this point in the season. If Bethlehem Academy can’t force third-down stops, then the answer might be in forcing the Trojans into costlier mistakes. Against Winona Cotter, the Cardinals swiped four turnovers. In the last four games, Bethlehem Academy has forced a total of nine turnovers.
4. Both of these teams almost exclusively eschew trying to kick extra points, and instead opt for the high-reward two-point conversions. Last week, Bethlehem Academy finished 3-for-6 on its two-point attempts. If Bethlehem Academy coach Jim Beckmann has been saving a file of two-point plays to break out at crucial moments, Wednesday might offer the perfect stage to try and steal whatever extra points he can.