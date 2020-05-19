Faribault High School announces Mitchell Hanson, Dylan Lippert, Bryce Nolen, Jacob Dolter, William Tuma, Erica Johnsrud, Madelyn Skjeveland, Olivia Williamson, Abby Lake and Kelsie Demars as the 10 finalists for the FHS athletic awards. Winners will be announced Wednesday.
Awards will be presented for the Male and Female Athletes of the Year, Bruce Smith Award (Males) and AAUW (Females).
Nominations are made by coaches, the activities director or principals from the school. From these nominees, final selections will be made, chosen by a panel consisting of the principal, the activities director and representatives from the Bruce Smith Golf Tournament Committee or AAUW.
This panel will judge the nominees, listed below alphabetically, on a portfolio of information that will include an application, transcript of grades, and an essay about future personal goals.
Kelsie Demars
Demars is a softball and girls basketball athlete. She was a member of the Big 9, Section 2AAA and Class AAA Championship team. She is a gold glove recipient, GPA gold award recipient and was recognized as the team member with the most spirit. She has served as a team captain in both sports. Along with athletics, she participates in DECA, prom committee, link crew and clay target. She volunteers her time with Big Brothers Big Sisters, Faribault Elks Lodge, backpack blessings and as a Rice County Ambassador, among others. Demars earned a 3.505 GPA.
Jacob Dolter
Dolter is a member of the boys hockey and baseball teams. He has been recognized as a first-team all-conference hockey player, team MVP and team captain. In baseball, Dolter served as a team captain and was a two-time letter recipient. Academically, Dolter excels earning a 3.83 GPA, being recognized as student of the month as well as serving as a member of the student council. Dolter has spent time outside of athletics volunteering in Little Falcons, youth sport clinics, at the American Legion and participating in Toys for Tots.
Mitchell Hanson
Hanson is a four-year, three-sport athlete of Faribault High School, participating in cross country, swimming and diving and track and field. He has also been a member of the clay target team for four years. He is involved in choir, theater, science olympiad and NHS. He was Excel and MSHSL Triple A award nominee as well as a gold cord recipient recognizing students graduating with a 3.5 GPA or higher. Along with his athletic, academic and arts talents, Hanson gives back to his community by volunteering in a wide variety of impact activities.
Erica Johnsrud
Johnsrud is a member of the girls tennis and track and field programs. She has also served as a manager for the boys tennis team. Johnsrud has been recognized with five varsity letters, as an all-conference selection, team captain and team MVP in girls tennis. She has earned two varsity letters in track and field. Johnsrud is an active member of DECA, NHS and peer tutoring. She is involved in wind ensemble, pit orchestra, pep band, Faribault Community Band and orchestra winds. She volunteers her time with student council, link crew and at Buckham Memorial Library while maintaining a 4.0 GPA ranked number one in her class.
Abby Lake
Abby Lake is a member of the softball program and girls hockey program. She was a member of the Big 9, Section 2AAA and Class AAA Championship team. Lake has been recognized with the gold glove award, Ms. Offense, all-conference and all-state awards. While maintaining a 3.74 GPA, she served as a peer tutor at FHS. Lake volunteers as a football manager, wrestling manager, DECA participant, prom committee member and with Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Dylan Lippert
Lippert is a four-year, two-sport athlete, participating in football and wrestling. He also participated in clay target for two years. He has been recognized as an athlete of the week, all-conference and all-district recipient and a team captain in both sports. He was a section wrestling runner-up and a state tournament participant. Along with his athletic accomplishments, he was involved in freshman choir, Faribault Speed and Strength, as well as many other volunteering efforts in Faribault.
Bryce Nolen
Nolen has participated in football, wrestling, baseball and track and field during his accomplished athletic career at FHS. He has served as team captain and has been recognized as an all-conference athlete. Nolen has participated in DECA and was honored as a state entrant. Outside of his athletic feats, he is involved in the Link Crew as well as Faribault's Big Brothers Big Sisters program, being recognized as an outstanding BBBS member.
Madelyn Skjeveland
Skjeveland is a member of the cross country and track and field teams. She is a six-time letter winner, team MVP and all-conference recipient in cross country. Skjeveland is a four-time state qualifier, Big 9 Conference Champion, school-record holder, a team captain and academic all-state recipient. Alongside her athletic career, she is a member of the science team, honors society, student council, PSEO student and a leadership class participant. She has participated in volunteering as a peer tutor, fifth grade field day and a preschool tutor. Skjeveland maintains a 3.9 GPA.
William Tuma
Tuma is a member of the boys swimming and diving, cross country and boys track and field teams. he has served as a team captain, been recognized as a team MVP, scholar athlete, most improved and all-conference athlete. He has also been recognized as an all-state honorable mention athlete. Academically, Tuma holds a 3.964 GPA. He is a member of the student council, science team, honors society and a participant in the leadership class. His fine arts participation includes wind ensemble, theater, pep band and solo ensemble. Tuma's community volunteering includes MS Walk, Toys for Tots and volunteer work through student council.
Olivia Williamson
Williamson is a girls soccer and girls hockey standout. She is a team captain, all-conference and all-state athlete, recognized as rookie of the year, varsity letter winner and a Brown University hockey commit. She finished her senior hockey season fourth in the state in points. In soccer, Williamson served as a team captain, scholar award winner, all-conference athlete and starting keeper. She is a member of NHS, freshman choir, concert choir and SSAA select choir. Williamson volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters, senior livings, STOPS, RBNC, as well as others while maintaining a 3.964 GPA.