For Rachel Bostwick, Sam Liffengren, Olivia Williamson, Madelyn Skjeveland and Mitchell Hanson, Wednesday was a special day at Faribault High School.
That quintet of senior athletes gathered with family, friends, coaches teachers and administrators at lunch in the auditorium to to sign letters of intent to continue both their academic and athletic careers at various colleges.
“Over the course of their athletic careers," Faribault High School Activities Director Keith Badger said, "I've had the chance to see all of them play to some degree and I’ve gotten to know them a little bit, and the colleges and universities that they’ve chosen are really, really fortunate to get such high quality kids.”
Bostwick will be attending Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa, in the fall to study in data science and continue playing golf. She said she looked at a few different schools but ultimately chose Dordt because she felt that it was the best fit for her.
“I felt really comfortable at Dordt," Bostwick said. "I think it’s a great school and they have nice facilities, and I’m excited for the opportunity to play golf there. I think it’s really cool that we had the opportunity to have our families here today.”
Liffengren has plans to attend Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato this fall, where he’ll be playing tennis and studying both business administration and accounting. He was humbled by the opportunity, especially considering the fact he only joined the tennis team prior to last season..
“I never thought that I would be here today," Liffengren said. "I feel very blessed. It’s awesome to be here with family and friends for this. It was a hard decision, but I ultimately decided to go to Bethany Lutheran because it was close to home and because it just felt right for me.”
One of the stars of the Faribault girls hockey team, Williamson will be going the farthest for college, as she’ll be heading to Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, in the fall. While she knows she’ll be playing hockey there, she’s not exactly sure what she wants to study yet, but added it will likely be related to science.
“Brown was a perfect fit for me,” Williamson said. “I toured the campus, and the coaches there were absolutely wonderful. They made it feel like a second home out there, which was huge, especially since it’s so far away from home. It just felt like a perfect fit. Academically, I know the open curriculum will suit me really well for kind of what I want to go into, and even though the hockey program is kind of in a rebuilding phase, I’m really excited to be a part of it.”
Added Williamson, “It’s a huge deal knowing that not only does my school support me, but my family and my closest friends support me as well, and the fact that the school was able to put this together to support the other athletes who are going to continue their academic and athletic careers is really special.”
Skjeveland was also grateful to the school for opening up the auditorium for the special occasion. She revealed she’d chosen to attend Minnesota State University in Mankato to compete in track and cross country. While she’s not sure what she’ll study, she said she’s learning toward elementary education or nursing.
“I decided to go there because I liked the facilities they had, and I like the DII level of competition,” Skjeveland said. “I enjoyed that the school was able to do this today. It was really nice of them to do this for us.”
Hanson will also be running cross country, but he’ll be heading just to the east for college instead of south, as he’s chosen to attend University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
“I’d narrowed it down to two colleges and just felt that River Falls was a better fit for me,” Hanson explained. “It’s a beautiful campus, and the coach is a really nice guy. I’m excited too because academically I want to get a degree in environmental science while I complete premed coursework, so that’s what I’ll be studying there. Athletically, I think it’ll be a lot of fun. You can train harder in college because you’re older, so I think I’ll be able to go faster than ever before.
Added Hanson, “I think it’s a really good opportunity for me, and I like that we were all able to sign today. It was a lot of fun.”