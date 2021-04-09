The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls track and field team ran away with Thursday's quadrangular title in Medford during a meet that also included Maple River and United South Central. The Buccaneers finished with 127 points, more than double the total of the second-place Tigers (57).
The boys team, meanwhile, finished third with 47 points, behind Maple River (88) and Medford (69), and ahead of United South Central (45).
The girls team claimed titles courtesy of senior Toryn Richards (100-meter hurdles, high jump, pole vault), Josie Volkmann (mile, triple jump), Mya Geyer (400), Tatum Richards (300 hurdles) and Madison Zimbrich (long jump).
The team of Geyer, Megan Krostue, Addison Condon and Dakota Anderson won the 800 relay, the quartet of Zimbrich, Toryn Richards, Riley Sammon and McKenna Schuster sped to first in the 400 relay, and the 1,600 relay team of Volkmann, Geyer, Tatum Richards and Savannah Wendel claimed first.
On the boys side, the Buccaneers picked up individual titles via Evan Lange-Wenker in the high jump, and top three individual finishes from Dylan Holicky in the 400 (2nd) and shot put (3rd), Logan Williams in the 300 hurdles (2nd), Jasper Morris in the two-mile run (2nd), Alex Roemhildt in the triple jump (3rd) and Sam Rezac in the discus (3rd).