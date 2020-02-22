The Faribault boys swim and dive team competed at the Section 1A finals at the Rochester Recreation Center on Friday evening, where the Falcons’ 4 x 50 relay team of Reilly Akemann, Mitchell Hanson, Tanner Longshore and Will Tuma placed second overall with a time of 1:33.45 and qualified for state in the process.
The 4 x 50 team finished a half second ahead of a team from Mankato West and also finished with its best time of the season.
Additionally, the same group – Akemann, Hanson, Longshore and Tuma – finished sixth in the 400‐yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:34.59, the team’s best time of the season.
Individually, Akemann also scored a pair of strong finishes, placing fourth in the 50‐yard freestyle with a time of 22.61 and sixth in the 100‐yard freestyle with a time of 50.50, while Tuma came in sixth in the 200‐yard freestyle with a time of 1:55.49 and finished ninth in the 100‐yard freestyle.
“We had a very good meet and swam very well and had a lot of fun doing so,” Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. “Will Tuma held his spot in the 200 freestyle, finishing in sixth place and medaling, and Mitchell Hanson and Tanner Longshore both had fast swims in the 200‐yard individual medley. Reilly Akemann held his fourth place in the 50‐yard freestyle and swam faster than ever before for a lifetime best. He also moved up to sixth in the 100‐yard freestyle, which was another lifetime best.”
After finishing 12th in the 100‐yard freestyle on Wednesday, Tuma improved his time to 51.46 seconds and finished ninth on Friday, just one place short of medaling.
Hanson and Longshore finished just outside the top 10 in the 200‐yard individual medley, with Hanson clocking a time of 2:17.49 while Longshore finished in 2:19.09.
In the 200‐yard medley relay, Faribault’s team of Caleb Sadergaski, James Hoisington, Elliot Daschner and Calvin Gutzmann placed seventh with a time of 2:09.09.
“All in all, it was a very good meet for us, and we look forward to competing at the state meet next week with Reilly, Mitchell, Tanner and Will as well and our diver, James Ohlemann,” Fuller said.
The preliminary diving at the state meet will take place Thursday at noon, followed by preliminary swimming on Friday at noon and culminating with the swimming and diving finals on Saturday at noon.
The state swim and dive meet will be held at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota.